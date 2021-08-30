5 Ways to Make The Most Out of Salesforce Testing

Salesforce has become the most used CRM platform in the recent past and hence we need to ensure the reliability of the platform which is done through salesforce testing. SalesForce testing aids in, validating the application’s customized features rather than SalesForceDotCom’s built-in ones.

One of the best aspects of Salesforce testing is that everything can be adjusted to meet the needs of the customer. Salesforce testing ensures that the new features and additions don’t break anything else in your Salesforce setup. The Salesforce platform is amazing but you need to use it with utmost care to ensure maximum benefit out of it. So here are few key pointers that will help you gain more benefit from salesforce testing: