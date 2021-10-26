5 Ways to Connect With Your Customers in the Digital Age

Anyone who runs a business knows that connecting with your customers is crucial. Your customers make your business what it is. Keeping connected with them will encourage repeat business.

So how can you connect with your customers in the digital age and is it as difficult as it seems? We’re going to explore this now:

1. Use Social Media to Your Advantage

In the digital age, it’s important that you reach your customers in a way that resonates with them. Most of your customers will have at least one social media account. The widespread nature of social media is something you can take advantage of, for example, in creating a social media page or account and talking about your products or services. You can even mention your latest deals and any competitions that are running.

Social media isn’t just about reaching your friends and family members. It can also be used to stay in touch with your customers. Try to post on your chosen social media platforms at least three times a week. Be sure to interact with your social media followers as much as possible to build a connection. Social media is a very powerful tool, allowing you to convert existing followers into paying customers and find new followers to connect with. It can attract customers that you may not have found otherwise.

2. Don’t Forget About Live Chat

Live chat is a hugely important tool to use. Your customers want to be able to talk with a human whenever they need to. Whether they have a query about your product or a complaint about your service, they will appreciate being able to speak to someone.

When you think about live chat, you may think about those chat windows on dating or casino websites that entice people in. Chat windows such as these are a very useful tool as they encourage interaction.

Let’s imagine you’re playing online slots, for example, and you have a query about the game. When you type your message in the chat window, your question is typically dealt with very quickly. This is the type of response that people want. Customers want to be able to interact with a human virtually instantly. They want to understand how things work. They want someone to deal with their complaint quickly.

When you can communicate with your customers quickly, they’re much more likely to be happy with your service. Happy customers are exactly what every business needs.

3. Let Your Customers Manage Their Accounts

A good way to maintain a connection with your customers is to let them manage their accounts. Your customers will appreciate being able to change their telephone number, address, and email whenever they wish.

Consider what you would like to be able to do. Would you want to call a number and change all your details once you finally get through? Or would you prefer to do it online in just a few minutes?

When your customers know that they can handle their own accounts easily, it encourages customer loyalty. This can be priceless.

4. Use Video Marketing to Your Advantage

Video marketing is a very useful tool. You’ve no doubt seen a few influencers making use of it. The beauty of video marketing is that you don’t need to have thousands of followers to use it to your advantage. You can go live or create a video to be uploaded later.

Host a Q&A session, launch a new product, give tours of your office, factory, or warehouse. Videos, especially live ones can be very appealing to potential and existing customers. They encourage a more personal level of interaction and make your business seem more human.

5. Ask For Feedback

While asking for feedback may make you feel uncomfortable, it can help to boost your connection. A customer who feels listened to is much more likely to buy your products or services in the future. Chances are you’re going to receive some negative feedback at some point. Use the negative feedback as an opportunity to improve things or implement new strategies.

Thank every customer that leaves feedback and tell them you’re going to improve things, or, pass the message on to the person or people in question. Every interaction that you have with your customers is an opportunity for you to build a more loyal customer base.

Connecting with your customers is easier than ever. There are many ways for you to build, sustain, and grow that connection. Use the above tips to help your customers feel a more personal connection to your business. When they do, chances are they’ll return time and time again.