5 Ways Technology Can Improve Care Homes

Although the care sector was a little slow to jump on the technology bandwagon, more and more care homes are now embracing new innovations, and their staff and patients are reaping the benefits.

From the use of virtual reality in dementia care to fitness wearables that can help track residents’ physical activity, read on to discover five ways technology can help improve care homes in 2023 and beyond.

1. To improve standards

There is a massive gap in the quality of care in care homes in the country, with some care homes providing excellent levels of care and others where there is a lot of room for improvement.

Auditing software can be used to make sure care homes are up-to-date and compliant with the latest regulations and care standards. This type of technology can also help to save care home staff time so that they can focus more of their efforts on their residents and less on paperwork.

When this software is used alongside the CQC, the quality of care homes can be expected to improve dramatically.

2. To facilitate dementia care

Virtual reality is becoming increasingly widespread in care homes, offering residents a more bespoke form of therapy.

For example, at Signature Care Homes, virtual reality is being used in their dementia care units to allow residents to reminisce about places they have been and experiences they have had.

In other care homes, it has also been used to support physiotherapy, enabling patients to carry out their therapy in sentimental locations with amazing results.

3. To increase physical activity

Wearable technology such as Fitbits and Apple watches can be used in care homes to help keep residents more active.

Allowing people to not only track how much exercise they are getting each day but these technologies can also be used to set fitness goals and even reminders which can be hugely beneficial for those with dementia.

Furthermore, they can be used as a GPS tracker for dementia patients so that if a person ever gets lost or leaves the care home on their own, they can be easily found and returned to safety.

4. To reduce hazards

Falls are a common occurrence in older adults and can lead to both physical injuries and adverse mental effects.

Circadian lighting, which mimics people’s natural circadian rhythms, can be used to keep residents safe and also to improve their overall mood. This is particularly useful for dementia patients who often struggle with depression.

Artificial intelligence can also be used to prevent falls, with devices that can be placed in residents’ rooms to monitor movement and noise and alert staff if anything unusual occurs.

5. To manage medications

Medication management software can be used to help care homes manage medications more efficiently. It can be used to order medicines, check inventory, generate reports, remotely monitor medication rounds, and so much more.

This type of software can not only save care homes a lot of time, but it can also improve safety for the residents by streamlining the medication processes.