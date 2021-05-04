5 Ways Private Jets Are Shaping Innovative Travel Trends

With the changing market scenario and the recent advent of technology, almost every industry on the wide spectrum is undergoing a massive change. The travel industry is no exception to this, and private jets are the latest trend dominating the arena. More people around the globe are gradually opening up to the idea of using private jets, especially given the unprecedented situation. They are not only the epitome of luxury but also offer convenience to travelers.

Are you wondering why private jets are becoming popular and how they are giving rise to new travel trends? Dive right in to learn more about the ways in which private jets are changing the world of travel.

How are private jets transforming the travel industry?

When it comes to traveling in a luxurious way, nothing tops the experience of traveling in a private jet. With easy boarding, privacy, and five-star service offered by private jets, you can make your travel experience fuss-free. If you cannot own a private jet, you now get the option to hire one for your next vacation. Now, you also get the option to have jet fractional ownership, wherein you can own a share of the private jet and be allocated a specific amount of time to utilize it.

If you’re thinking about how the recent surge in the popularity of private jets will revolutionize travel, here are some of the ways:

1. Safety and wellbeing

Given the outbreak of Covid-19, the travel industry has been majorly hit. People have become skeptical about traveling due to the fear of contacting the coronavirus while interacting with people during their expeditions. The conventional commercial airplanes get you in contact with plenty of people, thus increasing the risk of getting infected.

Here, private jets come to the rescue of travelers. You can encounter 700 touchpoints through a commercial flight, but the number is reduced to only 20 with private jets. The use of private jets is making it possible for people to continue traveling without having to worry about their wellbeing and in a completely safe way.

2. Increased flexibility

In the case of traditional flights, there is a strict schedule that passengers must adhere to. No matter what your schedule is, you have to adjust according to the one curated by the airline company. But with private jets, travel has become highly flexible. You can create your own travel schedule that suits your needs and preferences. Whether you are running late, wish to reschedule, or even cancel the flight, you enjoy complete autonomy to do so. Private jets are making travel highly flexible for passengers, whether they are going for business or leisure.

It also allows you to save the time spent waiting at airports for your flights. You don’t have to travel to the airport hours before your flight to check-in. Here, you can reach 15 minutes before the boarding time and find your private jet awaiting only a few feet away.

3. Rise of curated private jet tourism

Do you know why cruises are highly popular among luxury travelers? It is because they offer a complete guided travel experience. Private jet companies are using the same selling point and offering customized tours in exclusive jets. They customize the airplanes to involve fewer seats that can turn into beds and allow you to go to any part of the world with utmost comfort. You can create your itinerary, take along your friends and family, and go for long vacations while saving up on time.

4. Digitization of travel

While the wave of digitization has been taking over the world, the private jet industry is also experiencing a ripple effect. Companies are using technology to get insights about their users to be able to target them better. Similarly, they are offering mobile applications to check and book private flights relatively easier for travelers. Users can also customize their flying experience by adding tailored services and avail ride-sharing options through the online portals. Companies are making the most of technology to offer an impeccable travel experience to their users.

5. The surge of business travel

It is imperative for both entrepreneurs and corporate professionals to travel extensively in today’s highly dynamic business world. They need to be present for the crucial meetings, presentations, and conferences to stay on top of things. The irregular flight system and unreliable schedules can often create problems for business travelers. Private jets are making business travel hassle-free for professionals.

Big companies can schedule private flights for their teams, take more trips in a single day, and accomplish more without spending much on airfare. Private jets have quite evidently led to an increase in the popularity of business travel.

Final Thoughts

Private jets are becoming a rage among travelers because of the wide range of benefits they offer. From safety to privacy, from convenience to flexibility and even comfort, private jets are changing the way people travel. Given the current scenario, it is safe to conclude that private jets may be the future of the aviation and travel industry.