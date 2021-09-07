5 Ways Blockchain Technology Has Taken Over the Gambling Industry: Points to Note

A lot has been said about the integration of blockchain into the gambling industry, but if you are still waiting for its emergence, then you may be two steps behind because it is already here. The evolution of blockchain technology in the casino industry, especially in the area of bitcoin casino dice, is fast changing the way we do things, especially within online gamblers. The most visible improvement is the level of transparency it has brought into the industry through its decentralized method of operation. This is manifested through its permanent verification procedure, which allows every party to get a distributed ledger that contains a verified record that cannot be manipulated by any of them. This, and many more, are some of the ways Blockchain Technology has triggered and taken over the evolution going on in the industry today.

As you already know, trust has always been the major problem in the gambling industry, this is peculiar with online gambling platforms. There has been major concern about the sincerity in calculating the game odds, protection of client privacy, and the stack-in money. The decentralized system of this technology did not only completely remove the centralized system of control, it also conceals the subject’s data, with a strict principle of anonymity. So, in this article, we have outlined five known ways blockchain technology has taken over the gambling Industry.

Enhance Trust in the System

Like we have earlier pointed out, trust has been the major issue in the gambling industry, especially in the bitcoin casino dice section. This history of distrust ranges from underpaid payouts, manipulative odds, etc. In fact, before the introduction of blockchain technology, lucky players have become prey for some online casino companies. They usually make huge profits off their player’s losses; courtesy of a rigged system. Sometimes, these same companies have to wait for days before paying a winner. There have been cases where these companies lock out winners from the website after each win. But with the introduction of blockchain technology into the industry, which was the genesis of bitcoin casino dice, has greatly improved trust between casino players and owners alike. Though this does not completely eradicate the sham in the system as we still have a situation where some of these casino companies log out their winners. Blockchain now serves as a tool for recording keeping; it stands as guardian to the numerous bets and games, making sure none of them are rigged, and every payout is done appropriately, and on time.

Security

Online casino players, especially fans of bitcoin casino dice, are always protected against malpractices in the industry. One of the major ones is the lack of randomness in the system. Those questionable practices can always be checked with the blockchain system. Again, judging from the sensitivity of giving out personal details on these online casino platforms, users have nothing to fear anymore as their details are now very safe, and can never be randomly stolen or become objects of public consumption. With this technology, every user is tied to his or her wallet address, and secured with a cryptographic protocol.

User Anonymity

This is still part of the security benefits of blockchain technology. Normally, big-time gamblers like keeping their identities secret, and blockchain is there to fulfil their wish through its anonymity feature. This can be seen in every blockchain-enabled online casino – the only information players need to provide is their wallet address, which is needed while depositing money, and withdrawing their wins. Though online gambling platforms still accept none cryptocurrency content, the anonymous feature only applies to crypto users as their transaction details remain anonymous.

Easy Transactions

Bitcoin casino dice players will be familiar with this one. Blockchain has taken over and completely modified the way we transact on casino platforms; it has made it extremely easy. It is no secret that it can be quite humiliating sometimes when transacting from your bank while gambling online, the process usually takes longer, and the “bank charges” can be quite humiliating especially when your country’s exchange rate is higher (for international players). But with the introduction of blockchain technology which has given way to cryptocurrency, online casino players and online gamblers can now make transaction-free fast payments while doing their thing.

Eradicates Cross Border Discrimination

Bitcoin casino dice is a typical example of this, players can now play any online casino game of their choice using cryptocurrency no matter their geography. This means you don’t need any form of exchange rate conversion before you can participate, this is because the blockchain has eliminated this problem with the introduction of cryptocurrency which is never affected by cross-border monetary limitations.

Finally, it is important to add that the transformation of the gambling industry through blockchain technology has just begun as newer features continue to be introduced into the system. We are very optimistic that soon, blockchain technology will be able to completely eradicate those other challenges affecting the industry, just like it has done in other sectors of the global economy.