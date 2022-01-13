5 Warning Signs About Crypto Gambling Sites

The new technologies of today’s world have changed the gambling industry just like every other industry on the planet. Not so far in the past; everyone was thrilled about the idea of online casinos and gambling over the internet. Within a short period of time, the new era of cryptocurrencies started and announced the beginning of something people had been passionately waiting for. It’s the concept of gambling secretly and anonymously.

Crypto casinos are online casinos that allow playing with cryptocurrencies instead of traditional ones. While you don’t want to use your credit card in an online casino to avoid any unwanted questions, you can play with your cryptocurrencies in your digital wallet. The concept remains the same, but the application is a lot different.

Anyway, as you search the internet for a good crypto casino, you will come across an unlimited number of available options. Still, there are some red flags you should be aware of before depositing your precious crypto money. Although the cryptocurrency transactions are safe and recorded over Blockchain, the crypto casinos might be fake. In this article, we will introduce you to the top 5 warning signs you should seriously consider when choosing a crypto casino.

If you want an accredited list of crypto casinos and gambling signs, check out yahoo.com’s article for the top gambling sites rated and reviewed for you.

Missing license or certification

When you choose a crypto casino, and before you do anything, check the bottom part of the page and look for some documentation or information about the licensing and legitimacy of the business. Licensed casinos will be careful about their clients and responsible for their actions. If the casino is not licensed, you might want to think twice before you start playing.

Bad reviews over the internet

You will never regret doing a little research over the internet about the gambling website you are about to use. Check the reviews others have left about it. However, you don’t have to listen to all the reviews, as some of them will be giving a bad review just because they lost a couple of rounds on a Friday night. Look for anything related to scams or fraud attempts, and don’t ignore it.

Absence of customer support

When you want to gamble, and especially if you are one of the brave ones who will go for all or nothing, you have to check that support is there to provide help if needed. What if something technical happened? Or what if you need help with a specific issue and no one was there to assist. Some crypto casinos will intentionally not offer any support services to rip you off as you start playing.

No credible software is implemented

Since crypto casinos are online casinos, software must be implemented to organize all the games and process payments. The software could be a good trusted one, or a cheating and manipulative one. Manipulating the game results is not the only trick a software can do, but many other actions could arise, like not giving you the rest of your money for any deceptive reason. Anyway, check the software your crypto casino is using, and to cut the road for you.

Asking too much personal information

When you want to sign up for a crypto gambling site, be aware that you should not provide too much sensitive information. Some hackers are building fake crypto gambling websites as an interface to steal the digital wallets of potential players. Although you should not freak out about this, keep an eye on whatever you have to enter and try thinking if it has a purpose or not. If you feel unsafe about the idea.

Conclusion

If you were planning to spend a long time on your favorite gambling games, then you better spend some time in the due diligence process to ensure your selected crypto casinos are a good option you can trust.