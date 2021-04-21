5 Tips to Secure Digital Safety When Betting Online

If you like to spend your idle time in web-based casinos hoping to win big and earn some extra pocket money, protecting yourself on the interweb is still essential, much like in a regular brick and mortar casino.

Introduction

Even long before the pandemic hit, there has been a significant boom in the online world, given the technological developments happening in every space. From running a business to ordering Chinese take-out, you could live on pretty much just swiping and tapping a few things into your phone. Gaming is no exception to this.

There are thousands of people from all over the world who turn to gamble as their go-to leisure activity. With the advancements in the online gaming industry, it’s even possible to enjoy a game or two right from the comfort of your phone and home. Online casino gaming or betting through https://22bet.co.ke/casino/ can prove to be a wonderful pastime when enjoyed responsibly.

However, you must not be fooled into thinking just because you are safely tucked into the confines of your socially distanced house, you are also immune from the various cyber crimes that run rampant among any digital platform. It is equally vital for players to exercise the same, if not more, safety protocols when playing online casino games.

To exempt yourself from potential financial losses and identity theft, here are some safety tips for maximum peace of mind.

Check the licensing

Any eligible, legitimate online casino will need to have rules and regulations to follow, just as any in-person casino would. It doesn’t mean that just because you’re playing from a screen, you can get away with anything off-screen. There are still some restrictions and limitations imposed on players to make sure they play responsibly and hold themselves accountable.

For example, online casinos operating in the United Kingdom are required to adhere to the standards enforced upon by the GB Gambling Commission. This organisation aims to protect players by regulating online casinos, so gambling on a website not working within the organisation‘s rules could put you at risk. It’s always worth taking the extra time to look into your gamemaster’s background and make sure they are credible.

Make it a habit to use VPN

This tip does not solely fall on people gambling or betting online, but on anyone who spends a lot of time surfing the internet in general. Online casinos can be a pretty vulnerable place for digital hackers who are looking to steal your persona identity, or even worse, your money.

To prevent this, take into consideration the possibility of investing in a virus protection or VPN (a virtual private network) that runs in the background as you play a match or bet on a wager online. If you download anything from any website, it’s also best to keep that layer of protection up to keep your device and data safe, so you don’t accidentally invite an unwanted virus into your computer or smartphone.

Double-check the fine print

Before even starting any game or going through with any bet, all players should be served a lengthy document of terms and conditions before they are cleared to continue. While it is tempting to skim over and ignore all the nitty-gritty verbose details and just skip ahead to “Accept”, you might want to think about that more clearly.

Analyzing the fine print for any potential red flags, especially when it comes to making payments and collecting your winnings, can prove to be the best preventive measure you can take when it comes to online transactions. In some cases, there might be hidden fees involved that you normally would only know of last-minute if you didn’t bother reading the entire contract.

Look for the lock sign

Any time you enter your personal financial details into any website, you have to be 100% sure there is a lock next to the URL. The lock symbolizes the credibility of the payment transaction you are about to make, indicating the website uses secure sockets layer encryption that will not leave your financial data vulnerable to hackers. SSL encryption uses public and private keys that work together to create a secure connection for transmitting financial information, social security numbers, and other private pieces of information.

If a casino’s website does not have a lock next to its URL, it is not SSL-certified, even if it posts a badge on its page that claims otherwise. While it can be a non-issue for those eager to start their online gaming or betting journey, this is a key step to any online player. Make sure to verify the authenticity and credibility of who you hand your money to online.

Consider the payment options carefully

When choosing your payment method, take the time to weigh out which one is the most secure. If your bank or credit card provider has a strong history of helping victims of identity and financial theft, it is probably safe to input the information into the casino’s website. Even if you fall victim to fraud, your bank or credit card company will probably be able to fix the situation and return at least some of your money.

However, some options are made to look secure but will eventually lead to fraudulent claims. if you are unsure or you know your bank doesn’t have a history of handling fraud well, consider using an e-wallet service. These options are relatively more secure, given that most of your money is in the digital space, therefore you won’t have any physical cash with you to lose.

Conclusion

Taking note of the tips above will make it more likely that you will never experience a problem when gambling or betting online. It’s worth going out of your way to make sure you have a memorable time online, but also practice safe internet habits to protect yourself while doing so.