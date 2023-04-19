5 Tips to Reducing Your International Roaming Charges

International roaming charges can be a significant expense for those who travel frequently. Whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, staying connected with loved ones and colleagues while on the go is important.

However, the cost of roaming charges whilst globe-trotting can quickly add up and become a financial burden. Here are five tips to help you reduce your roaming charges and save money while travelling.

Turn off Data Roaming

One of the easiest ways to reduce your international roaming charges is to turn off data roaming on your smartphone. Data roaming allows your phone to connect to a foreign network and use mobile data to access the internet, send and receive emails and use social media. This can be expensive, as mobile carriers charge high rates for data usage while roaming.

To avoid these charges, many people turn off data roaming on their phones before leaving their home country. This will obviously prevent the phone from connecting to foreign networks and using mobile data.

A much better option then the above, is to let a specialist in reducing mobile roaming costs, analyse your usage and then provide you with a bespoke, low cost plan to reduce your international roaming costs.

A bespoke mobile roaming plan will allow you to use your mobile device as required, whilst having peace of mind of knowing that all your roaming requirements are covered in the chosen plan, and costs greatly reduced.

Get a Local SIM Card

If you plan to stay in a foreign country for an extended period of time, you could consider getting a local SIM card. A local SIM card allows you to use a foreign network at local rates, which can be significantly cheaper than using your home carrier’s international roaming services.

This can be a solution for some, but it can be complex to be having to compare plans and international network charges, especially when travelling to multiple countries, this is where many business travellers are caught out.

This is where partnering with a team dedicated to reducing mobile roaming charges for international business travellers can come in. It effectively means an end to the hassle of having to buy multiple SIM cards and the associated risk of buying the wrong plan.

At RoamingExpert, we give peace of mind to hundreds of business travellers every year, without them having to waste time, energy and money. We build customers bespoke, flexible solutions to meet their requirements whilst reducing their roaming charges significantly in nearly all cases.

Use Mobile Apps for Communication

Another way to reduce your roaming charges when travelling internationally is to use mobile apps for communication instead of making international calls or sending text messages.

Mobile apps like WhatsApp, Skype and Viber allow you to make voice and video calls and send text messages over the internet, which can be significantly cheaper than using your home carrier’s international roaming services.

As in the cases mentioned above, having an overall cheaper and better managed roaming plan means that you don’t have to police this usage as much and you are free to use the apps you want to without worrying about the cost.

A dedicated team managing and monitoring your specific usage means that roaming plans can be changed and adjusted as needs change, therefore greatly reducing costs over time.

Purchase an International Mobile Phone Plan

If you need to use your mobile phone whilst travelling regularly, it can be a good idea to plan ahead and to use a specialist in reducing international roaming charges. That way you are not concerned about your usage whilst you are abroad, and can use the apps and communications you are used to domestically.

The team at RoamingExpert are dedicated to providing business travellers with a solution for reducing roaming charges before a trip is planned, saving time and giving the peace of mind that there are no nasty bill surprises on the return home.

Use a Mobile Hotspot

If you need to use multiple devices while travelling, there is the option of using a mobile hotspot instead of paying for multiple data plans. A mobile hotspot allows you to connect multiple devices, whilst using only a single data plan, which can be more cost-effective than purchasing separate plans for each device.

It can pay to have the right advice when considering if a mobile hotspot is right for your particular data usage and circumstances, a company that specialises in international roaming for business travellers can look at your specific needs, number of users and the locations that cover your business requirements. They can then advise on the most cost-efficient roaming plans for your individual requirements.

To sum up, roaming charges can be a significant expense for travellers. However, by following these tips, you can help reduce your international roaming charges and save money while staying connected with loved ones and colleagues whilst on the go.

Getting advice from a company who specialise in reducing mobile charges for business travellers, as this service can mean that you can effectively use your mobile devices without the hassle of having to keep a careful check on what you are doing on your phone and worrying about potential high charges.