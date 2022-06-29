5 Tips to Optimize Your eCommerce Site for Search Engines

eCommerce sites rely on search engines to drive significant amounts of traffic to their websites, and therefore the need to optimize your site in the eyes of search engines is critical to building and sustaining your business. There are many factors that go into optimizing your eCommerce site for search engines and in this article, we’ll cover five tips that will help you improve your rankings and get more traffic from search engines like Google and others.

1. Add accurate meta information

Meta information is used by search engines to catalog your website. The more accurate, specific and rich your meta data is, the more likely it will appear in search results. Keep in mind that keywords are not as important as being relevant and informative – while they should be included in most of your meta tags, don’t get too carried away. Think about what potential visitors will want to know when looking at your website – then include that information! For example, if you sell baby strollers using eCommerce SEO services with First Page, you should make sure that your meta information includes: baby strollers (along with a few alternate keyword phrases), baby stroller reviews, etc…

2. Use keyword rich content

Keywords are what makes your product or service findable. It’s easy to cram as many keywords into a description as possible and hope that search engines love you for it, but that’s not usually how it works. Instead, try using natural language (to some extent) and writing in a way that makes sense for humans reading your site too.

3. Build an optimal site structure

Once you’ve settled on a name, designed your logo and chosen colors for your store, it’s time to create a proper site structure. The first decision you need to make is what type of website are you going to build? Are you building an online store from scratch or will you be converting an existing website? If it’s a new site, start with laying out which pages should exist on your site. Every section has its own set of SEO guidelines and internal linking opportunities. Think about what you want users who land on your homepage or category pages to do: purchase products from your store? Sign up for a newsletter? Learn more about how they can fix their broken appliances? Asking these questions early in development will help guide everything else moving forward.

4. Keep your website fast

Website speed is a factor that Google uses in determining how your site ranks. For desktop users, mobile users, and even bots, you want your website to load as quickly as possible. So, you should make sure that it’s optimized for speed (and use a tool like Pingdom if necessary).

5. Create quality backlinks

Obtaining links from relevant websites and directories is another way you can improve your search rankings. Try to earn as many quality backlinks as possible, because these are often more effective than having a ton of low-quality links. A well-planned link-building campaign can be an efficient way to drive website traffic and improve your search engine rankings. Again, focus on earning high-quality links that contain relevant information about your products or services. If you, do it right, both you and your customers will reap benefits from increased exposure. Get involved in social media: social media is one of today’s most powerful channels for driving traffic and increasing brand awareness.