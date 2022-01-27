5 Tips on How to Let off Steam in an Environmentally Friendly Way

Emotional intelligence, also called EI is the ability to identify one’s own emotions and those of others. It is generally determined by responses to relevant situations that affect one’s well-being.

There are a lot of actions you can take to let off steam in an environmentally friendly way. Using proven ways helps you reduce stress levels and increase productivity which allows you to excel professionally as well as socially. Here are five tips on how to express your emotions in a healthy way:

1. Exercising

According to a study conducted at Stanford University, exercising for 20 minutes three times a week causes women the same amount of happiness as doubling their income or winning the lottery! This means that any activities that keep your body busy will help you get rid of negative emotions. Whether it be taking a walk, exercising at the gym, or playing sport with your friends, physical activity is an easy way to burn off your negative feelings. Exercise reduces stress levels and anxiety while boosting self-esteem.

2. Seeing Friends

A lot of people believe that staying alone for extended periods of time is beneficial because they value their independence. However, studies show that this isn’t actually true – spending time with friends makes you happier than anything else! Social support has been effectively used in many anti-depression strategies and creates an encouraging environment for personal growth which decreases symptoms of depression. So schedule some meetups with old buddies or just invite them all over for dinner!

3. Playing Video Games

You may not think there’s a connection between playing video games and having fun, but for millions of people worldwide it is the perfect way to shed all that stress and negativity. You can either play with your friends or take on others in different levels – enjoy yourself and then gain some bragging rights over who was better. It’s easy, fast, and most importantly extremely effective!

4. Watching Comedy Shows

A good comedy show performed by professional comedians will definitely cheer you up as well as distract you from negative thoughts. Maybe this seems like a cheap trick at first glance but studies have shown that laughing for 20 to 30 minutes reduces stress hormones significantly which helps fight anxiety and depression. Laughter also stimulates various areas of the brain, regulates breathing and circulation as well as stimulates your immune system.

5. Playing Online Casino

So, there are many more relaxing activities you can engage in besides the ones already mentioned here but it will be up to you to find out what works best for you. The key is to find something that allows you to release all that built-up stress and negative emotions in a way that’s healthy and doesn’t harm anybody around you. The best way to get started is by narrowing down your list of activities according to the things you like. Play around with the different options so you can find what works best for you.

In conclusion, it’s important to get rid of negative emotions. There are various ways of doing this but the most important thing is to do it in an environmentally friendly way. Don’t wait for the weekend – take some time out and do what you enjoy!