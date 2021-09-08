5 Tips For Buying A Suitable Toaster For You

A toaster might be the simplest purchase for your kitchen, but it is an essential one. We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. No breakfast is complete without eggs and sizzling toasts. If this is the ideal breakfast for you, then it is a must to have a good toaster in your kitchen. Owning the toaster helps to make your breakfast tasks easier. Toasters are generally available in different sizes, types, and price ranges. Choosing from a wide range of options can be complicated. Some of the toasters also come with the features like time control or defrost setting, which can land you into more confusion.

There are two types of toasters you will come across named as pop-up toasters and countertop toasters. Both of these variants come in different sizes, models, and price ranges. You can compare and buy these toasters easily at Breville. If you wish the quality of the first meal of your day should be top-notch, then you need to choose the right toaster.

If you find it difficult to select the right toaster for you, then here is the guide that will help you.

Settings

Most of the toasters come with basic settings such as medium, light, and dark, but the advanced models have more advanced settings. Most of the toasters give you the option to make frozen waffles with its defrost button or to get a bit different toast with the darkness setting. Talking about toaster ovens, it comes with a whole range of settings since they perform many more tasks. You can get the one with a lot of preset options to simplify your cooking process. The convection option will help you to cook evenly and quickly. If you get the one with a rotisserie setting, then you will be able to make the turkeys with great flavor.

Usage

Here comes the second factor that you should look for while getting the toaster for your kitchen. You need to think of the purpose for which you need to use the toaster. If you need it only for the breakfast purpose to toast the bread, then you can get the simple model. If you wish to toast other things than the bread, such as English muffins, bagels, pastries, and waffles,, you can choose the model that comes with the right settings and slots to fulfill your needs.

Cost

A regular pop-up toaster can cost you anywhere between $20 to $100, depending upon the model and the brand that you choose. Generally, countertop ovens come at a higher price as compared to regular toasters. The price can range anywhere between $50 to $300. The price can vary depending upon the model and the brand. The pop-up toasters are made with cheaper materials and hence may not last long. Hence you can choose the advance option in the toaster, which can do the job well. With a countertop oven, you will get a wide range of features. Hence these types of toasters are highly popular with home chefs.

Durability

A good toaster can last you up to a couple of years, depending upon the brand and the model that you choose. Some people use the same toaster for almost 10 years. To check the durability, it is important to do a bit of research about the reviews or the reputation of the brand. Most of the toasters come with warranties to get you some relief. Most people have a misconception that the models with a higher price tag will last longer. You can look for several features while making your purchase, such as self-adjusting guides, cancel button, crumb tray, convection heating, and rotisserie setting.

Size

Size is another important factor that you should look for while choosing the right toaster for you. You need to ask several questions to yourself, such as how many slices you need to toast at a time or how many big slots you need, and what counter space is available in your kitchen for a toaster. You can get a wide range of options between 2 slices and 4 slice pop-up toasters. Some of the countertop toasters also come with up to 4 to 9 slice slots at a time.