5 Tips for a Great Email Marketing Campaign

Email marketing has become a necessity for most businesses. It empowers you to reach potential customers promptly, whether they like it or not. Email marketing is a great way to reach your customers and prospects. The best way to use email marketing is by creating an effective campaign that delivers the right message to the right people at the right time. If you’re feeling unsure try using resources like the Klaviyo Email Marketing Agency. Otherwise, here are five tips for creating a successful email marketing campaign:

1. Use a Supportive Subject Line.

Subject lines are an important part of your marketing campaign because they give potential customers a preview of what they are going to see when they open the email. The subject line is also the first thing that people will look at when determining whether to open or delete the email. Using a supportive subject line can make a big difference. In order to use a supportive subject line, you need to find out who you’re sending the email and then write something that will catch their attention and let them know what they are going to get. For example, if you are sending an email to someone who loves shopping online, you could use “5 Cheap Online Shopping Deals!” as your subject line.

Send emails at a time that works for you and your customers. If you’re sending emails during normal business hours, then be sure to send them in the morning or late afternoon/early evening when people are more likely to check their inboxes. If you’re sending emails outside of normal business hours, consider using a digital assistant like MailChimp’s Smart Schedule tool to send them at optimal times based on when your subscribers are most likely to read them.

2. Add Personality and Value To Your Email

A lot of people who use email marketing as a way to reach out to potential customers start off with templates that seem perfect on the surface but don’t do much to endear you to your recipient. It’s more than just a matter of putting in your contact information in the “from” field—you have to pay attention to the content and presentation of each email. Here are some tips for getting it right:

If you’re sending emails out to promote your business, you want people to know why they should care about what you have to offer. However, if you cram your message with product or service offers, or worse yet, try to sell them something before they’ve even had a chance to get acquainted with what you’re about, that’s going way too far. Instead, try sending out a newsletter full of useful information first and foremost. You can build a relationship from there. An important part of building a relationship is showing that you’re an actual person. Put in personal tidbits that help separate you from other businesses. If you’re unsure, try working with a group like Klaviyo Email Marketing Agency to help you personalize your email strategy.

3. Use a Recognizable Sender Name and Address.

Have you ever gotten an email from a website that doesn’t seem to make sense? Maybe it’s a weird combination of letters and numbers, or maybe it’s a name that you can’t quite place. Either way, the result is the same: you don’t trust the email and close it with a little bit of apprehension. You might even be angry and write a harsh message to the sender because you think you’ve been tricked or spammed. Avoid this situation by making sure your address is recognizable and trustworthy.

For example, if your company has a website called “BigBoatStudios.com,” pick something else for your email address—perhaps “info@bigboatsstudios.com” or even just “hello@bigboatsstudios.com.” Make sure there is something on your website that lets people know what domain name to look for when they’re checking their email—if someone searches for emails from “BigBoatStudios.com,” they should be directed to the right place.

4. Keep It Brief With a Clear Call to Action.

Keep it brief with a clear call to action. An email needs to be short and sweet. The best emails have one single purpose — to get the reader to take action. Once they do that, then ask for more contact details so that you can send them more information about your business over time. Make sure each email has a strong call-to-action button or link so that readers know exactly what they should do next after reading your message.

Groups like Klaviyo Email Marketing Agency can help you determine the perfect ‘call to action’ to entice your ideal customer.

5. Include an Opt-Out Option.

Include an opt-out option: This is the most basic tip, but it’s one of the most important. If you don’t offer recipients an easy way out of receiving future emails from you, they’ll be less likely to open and read them. And even if they do open them, they’ll be less likely to take action on any offers or calls-to-action you make within those emails — because they know they can just click “unsubscribe” at any time if they’re not interested in what you’re offering.

Conclusion

A great email marketing strategy is a must for any business. Effective emails get opened and read, which makes them more likely to attract new customers, boost sales and convert leads. Tests have shown that personalized emails are read up to 50 percent more than non-personalized emails and the odds of being read go up exponentially when the subject line is personalized, too. If you really find yourself stuck, reach out to Klaviyo Email Marketing Agency to help you with your email marketing strategy.