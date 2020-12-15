5 Things You Need to Know Before Designing Your Own Website

If you own your own business of any size, you probably want to know how you can market it to as many customers as possible. The internet is one of the best, if not the very best, ways to market a business of any type. Designing a company website can be extremely beneficial for business.

However, designing an effective and attractive website can be more difficult than it may seem. A poorly made website can actually drive away customers, so you will want to make sure that it is as good as it can be!

In this guide we have listed the five main things that you will need to know before you start designing your own website. If these sound tricky, don’t panic—outsourcing your web design to companies like ALT Agency Birmingham is always an option on the table!

You Will Need to Purchase a Domain Name

A domain name is the actual web address where your site will be located. You may not be able to choose the exact name of your company, as many domain names have already been taken, and a domain name cannot be used more than once. There are various sites where you can purchase domain names, but you will need to do this before you can launch your site. You will also need to renew your subscription as often as needed (usually yearly), or your site will disappear.

Choosing the Right Web Host Is Important

Many web hosting services, such as WordPress and Wix, allow you to purchase domain names directly through the hosting service. However, there are other factors to consider when choosing a web host. Some web hosts have in-built website creation tools, so you won’t need to have any knowledge of programming or coding! However, in most cases you will still need some understanding of the principles of effective web design.

Your Site Should Be Visually Appealing

Beauty is subjective, of course, and this applies to websites as much as anything else. However, there are some general guidelines that usually apply. A website that is too cluttered with images, text, buttons, etc, will be overwhelming to many users and can drive people away. Color clashes and overly small text are also best avoided.

Your Site Should Be Easy to Use

Nobody wants to visit a website that is confusing or frustrating. Many potential customers have been driven away from businesses by poor web design. Confusion can arise from features such as inconsistent menus, hidden links, and unclear directions. You should remember that the majority of internet users have a limited amount of technical knowledge.

You Will Need to Take Care to Avoid Plagiarism

It is easy to fall foul of plagiarism laws when creating a website, even if this is unintentional! Never copy and paste pieces of text longer than a few words from other sites or sources and avoid using images that you do not own. If you are in doubt about which images you can use, there are plenty of sites where you can find stock images that are free of copyright.