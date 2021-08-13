5 Things to Check for Selecting the Right Guest Posting Platform

Guest posting is a good strategy for getting a good amount of traffic to your website and boost your domain authority and SERP rankings eventually. It is an effective technique to reach out to new audiences and showcase to them your brand and the products/services that you offer.

It is very important to find the right guest posting platform on which you can post your blogs. There are so many different guest posting websites available but you need to find out the right ones for your niche that can provide you the most benefit. There are several things that you need to check to select the best platform. Read on to know them.

If you don’t have the time or skills to write the guest blogs on your own, you can opt for Guest blogging services that will help you deliver quality guest posts as per your requirements. Now, let us have a look at the different criterias that you need to check for selecting the right hosting website for your posts.

Check the Domain Authority of the Website

It is highly important to check the domain authority of the host website. If it is high, there are high chances that your efforts will be fruitful and the ranking of your website will go up. You should look for websites with a DA of 25 or more, those websites surely have good traffic and high reputation in their niche so you will get the best benefits by posting your posts on them.

There are many free tools available where you can check the DA of any website. Just enter the URL on the free tools and they will show you a report with DA and other metrics and based on that, you can see how well-performing the website is. If you don’t know the meanings of the different metrics, you can search for them on the internet or ask any expert to get a better idea.

Check Backlink Portfolio

Having a look at the backlink portfolio of the different websites will give you an idea about the website’s quality. If the website is receiving too many backlinks from good sources, we can say that posting the guest post on such a website will work well. If the website is receiving too many backlinks from not so good sources, you shouldn’t consider such a website as it will impact your domain authority and Google ranking as well.

There are a couple of free and paid tools available where you can check the complete backlink portfolio of different websites.

Check Social Media Engagement

Check if there is an active engagement of the host website over social media and the posts are shared via the different social media platforms or not. It is very important that the post you upload gets promoted ahead and reaches new people via the different social media channels.

Check if there are ample number of likes and comments on the social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram etc. which will show that people are taking interest in reading the posts.

Check Activeness of Readers

You can find out if the audience on the platform is active or not by checking out the number of comments and its quality. If there are plentiful good comments on a post, it means that people are actively reading it and also providing their feedback, appreciation, queries and concerns. You should look for such a platform as it will boost your chances of getting active traffic and you will get a good audience who will be highly interested in reading your posts.

If you feel that the published posts by other writers are not having enough likes, comments and shares, don’t go for such a platform otherwise your efforts of writing the blogs will get wasted if you don’t get an active community of readers.

Review the Guidelines

Check out the guest posting guidelines mentioned on the website and thoroughly go through them. If you have any confusion, ask the support team directly and get it cleared. If you think you will abide by the rules fully and if everything seems suitable to your requirements, go for it. Make sure you don’t have to pay anything for guest posting. There are several websites that require guest posters to do payment for publishing their blogs, don’t go for those websites.

So, here are the points that you need to check in order to find the right platform to publish your posts. Pitch in the best way after you pick the suitable platform and convince them to allow you to publish the posts.

As said earlier, you can Buy Guest posts if you don’t have enough resources to write the guest posts. There are many Guest blogging services that can help with your guest blog requirements so check them out if needed.

Write the best blogs, reach out to the new audience and bring new traffic to your website boosting your sales to new heights.