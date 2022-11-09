5 Tech Startups That Are Disrupting Their Industries

In a world where change is the only constant, young companies have the potential to upset the status quo and bring about real innovation. These five tech startups are doing just that, shaking up their respective industries and changing the game for everyone involved.

CTV: VFR.ai

VFR.ai is a Tel Aviv-based start-up that has developed innovative ConnectedTV (CTV) tech to deliver native advertising experiences across CTV platforms in a way that no other competitor in the industry has yet been able to achieve.

Armed with $10M in capital from a recent funding round, this startup is now looking to expand its reach and consolidate its position as an innovator in the CTV industry.

In a nutshell, VFR.ai’s technology allows for the delivery of non-intrusive ads (with content that they create in-house), in order to provide a better user experience and result in higher retention rates. They work with both publishers and brands to deliver contextual, custom ads.

The embedded presentation of their ads reduces drop rates, which in turn increases revenue for advertisers.

VFR was founded by a team of industry veterans with a mission to disrupt the CTV landscape by combining the very best of emerging technology with a lifelong passion for developing everyone’s favorite casual content.

They currently have close to 100 channels on their store, with over 500,000 US active users each month, and over 100 million ad opportunities each month. Their channels range from FreeCell Solitaire to Galactic Hero, allowing different businesses to target audiences with very different demographics.

The content creation possibilities are endless and the potential for scale is massive. As a result, we can expect to see big things from this company in the near future as they continue to disrupt this industry.

Fintech: Moonpay

Launched in 2019, Moonpay is a US-based fintech startup that is building payment infrastructure for the cryptocurrency industry – one that creates a more seamless and user-friendly experience for both merchants and consumers.

By using the Moonpay API, businesses can easily accept cryptocurrency payments from customers without having to deal with the volatility or complexity of the underlying technology.

For consumers, Moonpay provides a simple way to buy cryptocurrency directly from their favorite websites and apps using their credit or debit card.

To date, Moonpay has processed more than $2 billion in transactions, built a customer base of over 7 million users, and secured more than 250 partners in 160 countries. Clearly, they are well on their way to becoming the go-to payment solution for the cryptocurrency industry.

Cybersecurity: Halborn

With the Cybersecurity industry expected to be worth $478 billion by 2030, it’s no surprise that startups are looking to get a piece of the pie. One such startup is Halborn, a Miami-based company that has developed a unique solution aimed at helping Web2 and Web3 businesses protect themselves against cyber attacks.

The self-proclaimed “ethical blockchain hackers” use AI and machine learning to help businesses identify and fix vulnerabilities in their systems before hackers can exploit them.

In addition, Halborn provides a real-time view of an organization’s cybersecurity posture, giving them the ability to quickly respond to any threats that may arise.

With a focus on Web3 security (a rapidly expanding industry), Halborn is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing trend of businesses moving away from traditional centralized systems. And with over $90 million in funding from investors such as Summit Partners, Castle Island, and Digital Currency Group, they have the resources they need to make their vision a reality.

NLP: Observe.ai

Observe.ai is a powerful natural language processing startup that is quickly disrupting the contact center industry.

Their platform analyzes customer interactions and provides data-driven insights to help businesses optimize agent performance, automate repeatable processes, and drive revenue and retention. Its core value proposition is that it gives businesses complete visibility into every customer interaction across practically every channel.

Armed with this data, business leaders can make more informed decisions that empower sales agents and sellers to better understand customer needs and close more deals.

The AI engine that powers Observe.ai has a vast array of applications, from helping healthcare companies improve the patient experience, to helping retail companies increase sales. With over $213 million in funding from investors such as Zoom, Observe.ai is well on its way to becoming the go-to platform for contact centers worldwide.

Healthcare: VineHealth

VineHeath is an innovative healthcare startup that is shaking up the industry with its unique focus on empowering cancer patients as they navigate their treatment journey. The company worked closely with oncologists, specialist cancer nurses, and patients to build a mobile application that provides personalized guidance and support every step of the way.

The app supports cancer patients as they seek treatment, helping them to easily track, monitor, and understand symptoms. Users can also keep track of upcoming appointments, medication cycles, and lab results, all of which provide immense value for patients as they manage their conditions.

The app, Vinehealth Pro, also provides valuable insights for care teams so that they can deliver more personalized patient care. It allows care teams to observe real-time PROMSs (patient-reported outcomes) data, leading to better clinical decision-making, remote care, and greater service efficiency.

After raising $5.5 in a recent funding round to help the company launch in the US, Vinehealth is well on its way to becoming the leading patient-centric healthcare platform.

Conclusion

The tech landscape is constantly evolving, and it’s clear that startups are playing a major role in driving this change. From CTV to healthcare solutions, these five companies are disrupting their industries and paving the way for a new era of innovation.

With their cutting-edge solutions and focus on solving real-world problems, there’s no doubt that they’ll continue to make waves in the years to come.