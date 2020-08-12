5 Smart Ways to Make Your Business More Environmentally-Friendly

Creating an environmentally-friendly business is not only responsible, but it can also help grow your consumer base. Studies have shown that as many as 66% of North Americans prefer buying products from eco-conscious or otherwise sustainably-focused brands. Whether you’re trying to help the planet or improve your business’ branding, opting for an eco-friendly business model can help your company flourish in more ways than one.

Do you want to create a more environmentally-friendly business? Rely on these tips to help your business become more sustainable.

Install solar panels.

The best way to take control of your energy use is by installing solar panels. These high-tech panels rely on the sun’s rays to generate electricity for your business. It might not generate enough power to sustain your company all day, but it can lower your reliance on energy companies, especially during periods of peak demand where prices are highest. After all, grid reliability can be an issue in certain areas of the United States. Using solar panels can give your company the boost it needs to keep working, even if the grid fails you. This is just one of the ways that you can promote energy efficiency in your business.

Establish a long-term business plan.

Installing solar panels is a great start, but without a long-term business plan, your company can’t hope to become energy-efficient. Establishing a plan that outlines your energy goals is the number one way you can reduce your electric demand. Unfortunately, this is hard to do if you don’t have the resources to get you started.

That’s why relying on a demand response company is integral when you want to become environmentally-friendly. The right company should offer a range of energy solutions with your business’s goals at the forefront. This type of utility company can help you reduce your overall energy consumption, make changes to your current set up, and help establish incentives to continue reducing your energy output for the long-term.

Every worthwhile change starts with a plan. Relying on a demand response provider will help you reign in your energy demand and come up with new ways to promote a sustainable future.

Schedule interviews with like-minded people.

The interview process is never easy, but using your company’s goals to guide the conversation can help streamline the process. Think about what truly matters to your company: is it providing a great customer experience? Helping your business grow? Using new technologies to create an energy-efficient office?

Whatever it is, you want to be sure that your applicants share your mission. This is because employees who care about the work they’re doing are more invested in the company. These applicants will have higher rates of productivity and are less likely to quit, thus reducing employee turnover rates. The hiring process will go much more smoothly when your hiring manager guides the conversation with your business’ goals at the forefront. You can even rely on an interview scheduling tool to keep you organized and watch your hiring team grow. With a tool in place, you can line up the appropriate candidates and set up times to interview.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle.

This is one of the core missions of a demand response company. Before doing anything else, the best thing you can do is reduce. This means reducing your reliance on inefficient products and reducing the use of inefficient forms of energy (like electricity garnered from the electric grid).

Once you have begun to shirk using plastic bottles and air conditioners on cooler days, you can start reusing some of the products you have laying around. Maybe that old computer can be used for spare parts?

Recycling should be the last step because it simply doesn’t do as much as you think. There’s still a lot of energy production and energy consumption involved with cleaning and repurposing recycled goods. These small changes can make a world of a difference around the office.

Source goods and products from local vendors.

﻿

Your demand response company will jump for joy when you want to buy from local vendors. After all, not only is investing in locally-sourced goods a savvy financial incentive, but it also stops tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere because of shipping. Support other local business, lower the world’s thermostat, and dedicate yourself to supporting your community.