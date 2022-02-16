5 Signs You’re Approaching Burnout at Work

No matter what job you’re in, being productive and motivated is key to success. Unfortunately, there may come a time where you feel that, despite your best efforts, you’re not excelling in what you do, which can lead to burnout. If you are experiencing any of the five signs below, this could signal that you’re approaching burnout and need to take action.

Exhaustion

If you’re getting into the office on little to no sleep, this is a major sign that you’re approaching burnout. Those who have difficulty sleeping won’t function at their best, which can lead to poor performance at work. Sleep is vital for your mind and body, so if you’re not getting enough shuteye, certain things can help. These include going to bed earlier, creating a relaxing environment, as well as avoiding the television and using your smartphone before hitting the hay.

No Enthusiasm

Many of us are passionate about what we do. If you used to have tons of enthusiasm for your job and now there is no get up and go, this is another sign you’re approaching burnout. When you don’t have the motivation to do well, this can hinder your performance at work, which will be picked up on by your manager.

Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices

People on the brink of burnout tend to not have the drive or energy to make healthy lifestyle choices. If you used to eat healthily in the past and exercised, but now find you’re choosing unhealthy foods and shunning physical activity, this can have disastrous consequences on your mind and body.

Stress-Related Health Problems

Individuals on the cusp of burnout usually experience health issues that are linked with anxiety and depression. These can include back pain, gastrointestinal issues, low energy levels, and frequent headaches. If you resonate with any of these, it’s time to seek help and guidance from your doctor. Any of the problems listed can negatively impact your day-to-day life, so don’t delay in seeking medical advice.

Increased Irritability

If you find you’re becoming increasingly agitated and irritated by the littlest things, this is another sign you’re approaching burnout at work. Whether you’re stressed in the office, or taking your anger out on loved ones, if you find your stress levels are through the roof, it’s time to do something about it. High stress levels can increase anxiety, blood pressure, and your risk of heart disease.

What to Do

We all want to feel positive and upbeat when we head to work. Therefore, making minor lifestyle changes can have a huge effect on your mood and wellbeing. Eating right, exercising, and talking to loved ones can make a difference. You should also do things you enjoy outside of work. Whether this includes watching movies, taking up a sport, or trying out a new hobby, make sure you find something that gives you joy and excitement.