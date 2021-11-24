5 Signs Your Business Needs A Thorough IT Assessment

Your information technology (IT) infrastructure is one of the foundations of your business. Without it, you can’t process payments, manage data, or ensure an efficient workflow. If anything goes wrong with this infrastructure – if the power goes out in the server room or a software update goes haywire – everything else stops working. Now, this is an unpleasant scenario for any company and one you should avoid at all costs.

A prudent action plan is to have a thorough assessment of your company’s IT systems. It could identify potential vulnerabilities and even propose ways to increase productivity and efficiency. As this is a complicated process, IT consultants are typically called in to conduct this assessment. But how do you know if your business needs strategic IT consulting?

Here are some of the top signs it’s high time for a systems assessment:

1. Your Business Is Scaling But Your IT Isn’t Keeping Up

A business is only as strong as its foundation. If you’re hitting roadblocks because your systems can’t keep up with more customers, employees, or data, then it’s time for a proper assessment of what you have and what you need to do to scale your infrastructure.

In some cases, this might be as simple as adding extra storage space or beefing up network bandwidth. In other cases, it might mean switching from an on-premise system to something cloud-based that can handle thousands of transactions without breaking a sweat or involving too many risks.

2. Your Systems Aren’t Secure From Cybercriminals

Hackers are finding increasingly clever ways to infiltrate businesses’ systems and siphon off data undetected. As a result, businesses are losing money to cybercriminals. As cybercriminals get savvier, businesses need to take measures to ensure that their sensitive data isn’t vulnerable.

The risk of a cyberattack is even greater if your employees are not tech-savvy enough and not careful in securing their accounts. Even the seemingly harmless Bring Your Own Device policy could make you more susceptible to an attack or data breach.

If you have no solid cybersecurity plan, then an assessment will be an excellent first step towards putting one together. Taking an inventory of your current security practices should be a top priority as it concerns the safety of your business, employees, and customers.

3. Your Employees Can’t Do Their Jobs Because of IT Issues

If computer problems prevent your employees from doing their jobs, then your business may suffer. This situation could cost companies in terms of productivity decline and slow customer service response times. If you’re experiencing this problem, it could mean that your technology is outmoded and needs to be updated immediately.

You should also take an inventory of each department’s requirements so you know exactly what hardware, software, and training your staff will need to get back up and running smoothly. This way, you can avoid paying extra IT technicians to come on-site every time something goes wrong with a system.

4. Your Business Doesn’t Have A Disaster Recovery Plan

Disasters can happen at any time. It only makes sense to have a comprehensive disaster recovery plan. After a cyberattack or data breach, many companies struggle to reopen their doors. It is hard to bounce back from a decline in revenue along with damage to the company reputation. So, if your business doesn’t have a disaster recovery plan, invest in crafting one, then provide adequate employee training. Afterwards, all critical processes should be regularly tested to ensure that your plan is updated and adaptable to inevitable changes in technology.

5. You Aren’t Utilizing The Latest Emerging Technologies

As a business owner, it’s essential to keep abreast of emerging trends by learning about the latest technologies and how they can make a difference for your organization. Otherwise, you could be missing out on essential tools that could help your company run more efficiently or increase its revenue down the road. Make sure that your IT team knows what new technologies are on the market. This way, you won’t get left behind by industry leaders who know what works best for their business.

Conclusion

Technology is important for any business, so it’s essential to invest in your IT infrastructure and make sure your staff employs the latest technologies and best practices. There’s no room for complacency as potential risks abound. So, if you see any of the above-mentioned signs, don’t hesitate to contact a team of experts. They can assess your current technology situation and recommend solutions that can help your business run smoothly now and into the future.