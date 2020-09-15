5 Signs You Need a Home Water Treatment System

When you stare into a glass of water, you could be looking at water that the dinosaurs drank millions of years ago. That’s because Earth has been surviving on the same water supply since its creation!

With that in mind, it’s crucial that you ensure the water you’re ingesting is clean, healthy, and pure. The best way to do that is to install a home water treatment system to keep your water fresh. But, is such an investment worth it? Do you need your water treated? Read on to learn five clear signs that you do.

1. Your Water Smells and Tastes Bad

Fresh pure water has no smell and very little taste. If you can smell or taste your water, then you’re dealing with impurities. You could be ingesting chemicals, sediment, or other contaminants. Here are a few smells and tastes to be wary of:

Dirt

Grass

Metal

Chlorine

Algae

Sulfur

Don’t keep drinking from the tap! You should remedy your foul water situation by installing a water treatment system.

2. Water Shouldn’t Stain Surfaces

Water should clean surfaces not leave them stained and dingy-looking. If you notice stains on your clothes, dishes, and other fixtures, then don’t blame yourself! No amount of scrubbing or chemicals can prevent contaminated water stains.

3. You See Hard Calcium Buildup

Have you taken a good look at your shower head lately? When you do, have you noticed a hard, white substance on it? If so, then you’re likely dealing with high levels of calcium and magnesium in your water.

Hard water causes a lot of problems. Not only will you be in a never-ending battle with soap scum, but you’ll also struggle to keep yourself clean, too. Hard water makes it difficult to lather shampoo and soap. It also prevents typical cleaners from working to the best of their abilities.

Treating the problem is as simple as using a GE water softener or similar product. Once the water softener gets injected into your supply, you’ll notice instant results.

4. You See or Feel Sediment in the Water

When you pour a glass of water, do you see things floating? Does your water look muddy or cloudy? If so, then you’re seeing sediment particles in your water.

5. Your Stomach Hurts Often

Have you and your family members been suffering from long-term digestive issues? Don’t assume it’s the novel coronavirus; it could be your own water supply making you sick. Bad water can leave you feeling like you have the flu or frequent colds.

Do You Need a New Home Water Treatment System?

Have you noticed one or more of the above signs? If so, then it’s time to invest in a home water treatment system for your family. Not only are you protecting your clothes and dishes, but you’re also keeping everyone safe, too. Bad water can lead to extreme illness, and that’s not something you want to add to your 2020 bingo card.

