5 Reasons Your Business Should Invest in Professional Web Design

We live in a world where technology is completely evolving and businesses all around the world are able to benefit from each latest innovation. The biggest development where businesses are concerned was no doubt the creation of the internet. Now, alongside mobile technology, the internet has given businesses access to a global marketplace.

Almost everybody uses the internet on a daily basis. Whether it is to browse social media, play online games, or more importantly, research products or shop online, we all use the internet regularly.

By simply having a presence online, businesses can fish in a sea of potential customers. Despite that, you would be surprised at just how many businesses still do not have a website. Plus, many that do have a site, still struggle to make the best use of them due to poor website design, search engine optimisation, and online marketing.

This article will explain just how much of a benefit a website can have on your business. Once you’re finished reading, take a look around for some web design inspiration that you can use for your next website.

1. A Professional Website Can Create a Good First Impression

For most potential customers, your website will be the first thing they have seen regarding your business. If you have a well-designed, professional-looking website that offers a good user experience, there is a good chance that you will deliver a positive first impression.

On average, website visitors spend no more than 15 seconds at a new website. Within that short space of time, they will have forged an opinion. If that opinion is bad, they are likely to hop away from your website without even taking a look at the products or services you have to offer them.

2. To Increase Sales

While you might rely on walk-in customers, any business that is yet to move into the online domain is missing out on a huge audience. Thanks to mobile and WiFI technology, just about everybody uses the internet on a daily basis. Without a website and a good marketing strategy, how will potential customers ever find you?

More people shop online for products and services than ever before. That number is only going to continue to increase too. You need an online presence so that you can tap into the huge potential that the internet affords.

3. To Improve Search Engine Rankings

If your current website is not achieving the search engine rankings you were hoping for, it could be down to a number of reasons. Your site might be poorly optimised for the search engines such as Google, lacking the user experience required to rank it highly, or could be full of content the engines see as invaluable or spammy. Mobile-friendliness is also a big ranking factor, while slow load times will also result in lower rankings.

Sometimes it is best to start from scratch rather than continuing to try and fix the many issues your site might have. A professionally designed website that is properly optimised and full of valuable content stands a better chance of ranking over an outdated website.

4. Improves Customer Support

When you have a website, your customers have a communication channel they can use to get in touch with you. Telephone support is still used, but most online queries and concerns these days are answered in an online capacity. It could be via an email address listed on your site, a live chat function, or through messenger tools such as Skype.

If you are able to provide satisfactory customer support to your potential and existing customers, this will benefit your business greatly. Certainly, there is a better chance they will purchase your products and services.

5. Keeps you Ahead of the Competition

Most of your competitors will already have a website. However, if you can create one that offers a better user experience for your target audience, there is a good chance that you could start to prize away the customers of your competitors. Nine out of ten online shoppers will move to a competitor if they have a bad experience when using a website. By offering the best user experience possible, you could be the recipient of these frustrated shoppers. As long as you continue to deliver a good experience, it is likely they will stick with you.

Conclusion

As you can see, whether you hire a professional website designer or make use of one of a few excellent website building platforms to create a website, your new website could bring a ton of new benefits for your business. You will enjoy increased brand awareness, generate a good first impression, improve your rankings in the search engines, and ultimately, improve the generation of leads and conversions. One thing is certain, without a website, your business will continue to struggle against competitors that do have a website.