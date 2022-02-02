5 Reasons Why You Need To Start Taking Pictures After An Accident ASAP

By Atty Brett Sachs

Most of us have experienced a time when we have gotten into an accident that was not our fault. In these cases, we will want to seek the assistance of an attorney so that they can help us get some retribution for the damage caused by the accident. However, in order to do this, you need to be able to prove that the other driver was at fault.

So, why is taking pictures after an accident important?

Surprisingly, there are many reasons that go beyond the obvious. While it may seem like a hassle to have to take the time to document your vehicle damage, doing so is much more than just insurance. Trying to settle a claim or even filing an insurance claim can be extremely stressful. When you’re dealing with insurance companies and their adjusters, both sides will want documentation of the incident and injury. Pictures may be the only evidence that you can rely on making sure you get everything you deserve. So, give yourself peace of mind by getting pictures taken as soon as possible! For more personal injury case tips, you can also check this site out.

Treat the photographs as evidence.

After the accident has occurred, there are a couple of things that should be done by those who were involved in the accident. First, they should exchange information with the other driver and take down their information like their name, address, phone number, and insurance information. This will make it easier to get in contact with them later on if needed. The second thing that should be done by those who were involved in the accident is to take pictures as soon as possible. It is also crucial to treat these photographs as evidence because when it comes down to it, they are going to be used as proof of your claim. If you do not have these photographs when you go to court, then you may have a difficult time winning your case or even getting reimbursed for your expenses.

To show that the person who hit you had liability.

Trying to prove that you were injured in an accident can be difficult if you do not think to take pictures right after the incident occurs. This is why it is so important to take pictures as soon as possible after an injury occurs. Many people get hurt at work but don’t realize that they have a case until later on. Those individuals may wind up collecting a settlement from their employer if they can prove that their injury was caused by the employer’s negligence. However, if there is no visual evidence of the injury then it will be very hard for them to win their case.

Taking pictures as soon as possible after your accident can help a lot with your personal injury case because it will help you show exactly how you were injured. It may seem like common sense to some, but taking these photos early on can help a great deal in your case. One of the best ways to win your case is to prove that you actually were hit and the other party has a liability.

Proving physical damage to vehicles.

If you are involved in an accident with another driver and they claim that you caused all of the damage and ask for money to repair their vehicle, how do you prove that their vehicle was damaged before the accident? Taking pictures after the accident can be useful for this purpose.

Taking pictures after an accident will clearly show what damages were done during your crash with another person. Take pictures of every angle of your car so there is no question about which damages were caused by your crash. Also, taking pictures of any other vehicles involved in the crash can help provide proof of which damages were caused by each party.

Documentation of your injuries.

Documenting your injuries is just as important as documenting the incident itself. After you have taken action to protect yourself, it is time to call a lawyer and begin the process of filing a personal injury lawsuit. One of the first things that you will be asked when you meet with a lawyer is how bad your injuries are, or if there is proof that your injuries are severe. You can expect them to want pictures of your injuries before you meet with them.

You might not think that taking pictures of your injuries after an accident is necessary. After all, you were just in an accident and injured. How could it get worse?

If you wait too long, it will be impossible to get these types of photo evidence. Because this is such an important part of what a personal injury attorney needs in order to win your case, make sure that you have all of the proper information available when you meet with them.

To help your lawyer.

When you visit a personal injury attorney in the future, they will want to see as much evidence as possible regarding your case. Pictures are more reliable than a victim’s memory when it comes to documenting injuries and property damage.

Pictures can also be used to demonstrate liability issues when a person has been hurt in an accident. For example, if a car was speeding or had faulty brakes, pictures of the car can document those defects.

And pictures are important for insurance companies to settle cases quickly and fairly. In fact, many insurance companies require that victims submit pictures when they file an insurance claim after being injured in an accident.

Takeaway

Accidents are never fun. But it’s a good idea to take pictures after an accident happens. Try and think about it this way: if you get into an accident and the other person claims they didn’t do anything wrong it’s hard to prove your case. Your insurance company will also have a harder time proving fault because they have no images of what you now claim is there.

About the Author

Atty Brett Sachs, partner & principal attorney at MVP Accident Attorneys, graduated from Michigan State University College of Law with Cum Laude Honors and worked for an insurance defense firm before starting his practice. Brett has evaluated thousands of personal injury cases and has helped his clients receive the justice they deserve. https://themvp.com/attorneys/brett-sachs/