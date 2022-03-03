5 Reasons Why Startups Need to Invest in Mobile Development

These days, people like to say we are living in a golden age of startups. And if we are to be completely honest, even in the first and the worst year of pandemic, the United States was home to more than 31.7 million small businesses. On the other hand, the constant influx of new companies makes this market fiercely competitive. So much so that only 50% of them survive the first five years of existence.

So, you will get a fighting chance but you need to play your cards very smart to make good use of them. Let’s see how developing a mobile app can help you along the way.

Acknowledging the users’ pain points

Every company that wants to succeed needs to have an excellent understanding of clients’ issues and pains and keep on putting a conscious effort to resolve them. The mobile apps factor into this story in more than one way. For a start, by the end of 2025 three quarters of the world will just use their phones to access the internet. Developing a mobile app will cater to their needs and make their lives simpler. Also, the mobile apps allow you to use updates to constantly improve the customer experience and respond to the clients’ needs, and habits with speed and efficiency that can’t be found in any other channel.

Increased user engagement for improved revenue

Keeping in mind everything we said above, we can say that mobile apps allow the companies to connect in a more personal and interactive manner which effectively translates to optimal engagement with the minimal possible effort invested. Furthermore, the mobile apps present a unified platform where your clients can easily learn about your brand, interact directly with your company and buy your products without a retailer standing in-between. According to recent research, successful digital interactions drive 70% of online purchases. The mobile apps make a perfect backdrop for such intuitive interactions.

Stand out from the competition

How many companies in the SMB sector use mobile apps to engage their customers? The answer is not that much. While we are all aware that mobile apps present the most intuitive way the audience can interact with your brand, most business owners are hesitant to invest in this asset and rely upon the tried and true commercial websites. That is a big mistake, especially taking into consideration that the professional hybrid app development gives you access to the products that can be used on several platforms at the same time. Having them at your disposal, though, will give your company a huge competitive advantage.

Apps are excellent branding tools

Every good brand is marked by an effective logo, a simple slogan, and a unique way of communication. Well, unlike mobile websites that require conscious effort to be accessed, the mobile apps have their big bright logo right on the screen of your smartphone, they keep users engaged with various notifications, and they keep the conversation flow unique and painted with brand colors. That makes them incredibly effective branding platforms that have the added benefit of spending a good part of the day directly in the hands of your clients so they often interact with your brands in front of their friends and family.

The foundations for excellent customer service

According to recent research, as much as 90% of Americans use the quality of customer service as a critical factor when deciding whether to do business with one company or not. In other words, top-tier CR should be one of your absolute priorities. It is good to know then that the unique role the mobile apps play on the users’ smartphones allows you to stay in touch with them 24/7 and respond to their issues with minimal delay. Last but not least, apps give you a great glance into your users’ unique activities and habits, which, in turn, gives you an opportunity to tailor CR efforts to their unique needs.

These few mentions are only the tip of the iceberg but they should give you a good idea about just how important mobile apps can be for the development of an SMB. Consumers’ lives are becoming increasingly mobile and app-centered. The companies that want to reach market success need to tap into these sensibilities and bring their brands closer to consumers. As time goes by this fact will only become harder to ignore.