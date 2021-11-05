5 Reasons Why Every International Student Should Join a University Society

By Harshita Anand

Pursuing your education abroad is a journey of a lifetime. You must work hard to secure good marks, but don’t forget to indulge in extracurricular activities now and then to avoid burnout. As the old saying goes, ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!’ And with that said, we strongly urge you to join one or more student societies at your university.

Student societies are an essential part of a student’s life where you learn, grow, and most importantly, make memories that last forever. Without a doubt, there are infinite reasons to join them. And in this article, we have covered the most significant reasons to inspire you to join the student society that fits your interest completely!

New Friendships

As an international student, migrating to a new country can be intimidating and stressful. Leaving behind your loved ones and the comfort of your home country can bother you for weeks or even months. The bouts of homesickness and culture shock are an inevitable part of your study abroad journey. And for that, you definitely need a friend with whom you can share and confide in. And what can be the best places to find new friends? Your classes, student accommodation, and student societies at your university.

Student societies are an excellent way to meet people who share the same interests, hobbies and passions. Moreover, it is good to be friends with people who possess similar attributes as yours. They can guide you on many things, help you hone your skills, and consistently motivate you to follow your passion. And you never know, you might end up making lifelong ride-or-die friends!

So whether it is Oxford University student accommodation or London University accommodation you are shifting into, don’t forget to enrol yourself into at least one student society at your university.

Effective Networking

Now that we have discussed the socialising aspect of student societies, it is time to shed light on the effective networking part. Remember, you don’t have to wait to get your undergraduate degree to begin your networking journey. It starts right from the time you enter your university. And it only grows with your active participation in the societies and events.

Many networking events happen all around the year at universities, organised and hosted by these student societies. In these events, you will have a chance to meet like-minded people: be it your peers from another course, university alumni, faculty, and other industry professionals. You can have a one-on-one conversation with them, and they can guide you on many relevant things about the professional world.

Many people, in fact, get their first job through these networking events. Even if you don’t get the job, you will make meaningful connections that can benefit you in the future.

Great Exposure

When you move to a cosmopolitan country like the UK, you have an outstanding opportunity to mingle up with diverse people from all across the world. A brilliant chance to grasp knowledge about different cultures, traditions, values, and more. All of which can help greatly to shape your personality on both professional and personal grounds.

And there is no better way of obtaining diverse exposure than from the student societies! From volunteer trips to cultural galas to networking events, the more you participate in them, the more experience you will have.

Skills Advancement

Joining a student society will help you sharpen your existing skills further and assist you in gaining transferable skills. You will learn team management, budgeting, leadership, public speaking, event planning, sales, external relations, and more.

Furthermore, you can join societies that are not in your area of expertise or are out of your comfort zone. This is an excellent way to challenge yourself every day to earn new abilities and valuable experience.

Excellent for your Resume

Now that we have talked about the skills and experience you will obtain, it is time to tell you how they will benefit you to land your dream job.

Getting good marks in academics might be easy because your attention will only be on your studies, but scoring high in exams while juggling your academic and extracurricular duties can be challenging. And if you master that, it will open many doors of great opportunities for you.

You will stand out from other candidates during job interviews by coming out as a dedicated individual who can maintain a work-life balance, multitask with ease, and is motivated for constant improvement. In a nutshell, everything a recruiter looks for in a candidate.

Moreover, your hobbies and interests will provide good discussion points during your interview, where you will have the chance to demonstrate your passion and showcase your knowledge in depth.

Conclusion

There is a myriad of different societies available in universities. Even if you can’t find a society that fits your interest, you can always create one of your own and become a pioneer for that society at your university.

So whether you move into your private student accommodation in Glasgow or Exeter, you must consider joining at least one student society. It will keep you busy throughout your student life and help you adjust to your new surroundings quickly.

