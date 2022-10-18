5 Reasons Why E-Commerce Sites Need Testing Tools

Over the past decades, the use of the internet has shifted and moved towards a much more convenience-oriented behavior. E-commerce is one of those areas on the internet which took off massively. It has taken over every kind of business possible, including – Grocery, Furniture, Food, and many more.

For an e-commerce site, the website or the app is the essential product. It is your digital storefront and decides how many users your business will draw. Optimizing your app for better engagement and user retention goes a long way. And for that to happen, being error-free is vital.

Here’s where testing comes in.

Most e-commerce sites have a similar structure: Home Page, log-in, Products, Add to cart feature, and check-out page. Businesses are, however, not limited to these. They also contain supportive pages in the backend, such as content services, payment integrations, account details, etc.

Why do these sites need testing tools? Which are the best tools for you?



Let’s find out!



Types of Testing for E-Commerce Sites

The user behavior in e-commerce sites involves multiple pages as a part of their user journey. Ensuring that the experience is optimal at every stage is essential for user retention.

Here are different types of testing which are built for multiple areas of the e-commerce site:

Functional Testing

Performance Testing

Security testing

Mobile Compatibility testing

Browser Compatibility testing

User experience testing

Why is E-commerce Testing Necessary?

Major industry players like Amazon and Flipkart have set the standard high for any e-commerce business. Their UI/UX, Purchase process, and payment integrations have been perfected over time.



Due to this, consumers have high expectations when it comes to e-commerce testing. Delivering customer expectations right by ensuring a smooth purchase process is a fundamental step in any business. This is why every business needs to adopt an efficient testing mechanism to not lose out on catering error-free experiences.

5 Reasons Why E-Commerce Sites Need Testing Tools

Preventing errors, roadblocks, and glitches during the purchase journey of a customer

Ensuring reliability, availability, and maintainability across the design of the app or website tailored to e-commerce standards

Checking compliance with e-commerce procedures and regulations

Analyzing technical factors determining website performance like loading speed, functioning under high-volume traffic, etc.

Testing user-experience

Ways to conduct testing for E-commerce.

Various testing methods are available for an e-commerce website, from the core code to the visibility of product pages.

While there are multiple testing platforms available, a handpicked tool helpshelp get the most out of testing.

There are multiple parameters to analyze whether a testing platform is the best fit for your business or not. Some key parameters are Remote infrastructure access, Automation test case creation, Functional or Manual Testing, Performance, Testing, Reporting, DevOps and Integrations, Support, and Pricing.



Testgrid.io, BrowserStack, and Sauce Labs are one of the best testing tools available. Keep scrolling to look at a comparison below of the three tools.

Parameter TestGrid Browser Stack Sauce Labs Remote infrastructure access Private/on-cloud/on-premise real device cloud On cloud real device cloud On cloud real device cloud Automation test case creation Scriptless (low-code) testing for mobile and web apps

Downloadable open source scriptless code in the backend

Web-based API Testing

Selenium support

Appium support

XCUI testing for iOS

Parallel test execution

Test data parameterization

API Data and UI Assertion

Test case management suite

Auto healing through AI and Machine learning

Selenium support

Appium support

Parallel test execution Web-based API Testing

Selenium support

Appium support

XCUI testing for iOS

Parallel test execution

Test data parameterization

Test case management suite Functional/Manual Testing Functional or manual testing for better efficiency

Testing for efficiency at various network levels

Network traffic monitoring Functional or manual testing for better efficiency Functional or manual testing for better efficiency

Network traffic monitoring Performance Testing API Load Testing

Mobile Performance Testing

Automated and Manual App-level mobile performance testing

Web Single User Metrics NA NA Reporting Smart and Rich Data Insights for easier analysis and reporting

Real-Time Visual Reporting

Email Integration Smart and Rich Data Insights for easier analysis and reporting

Real-Time Visual Reporting

Email Integration NA Robotic Test Automation Robotic Arms to test hardware workflows NA NA DevOps and Integrations CircleCI, Travis, Jenkins, GitLab, BitBar and many more integrations

Test Software Integrations like JIRA, TestRail, MS TFS and others CircleCI, Travis, Jenkins, GitLab, BitBar and many more integrations

Test Software Integrations like JIRA, TestRail, MS TFS and others CircleCI, Travis, Jenkins, GitLab, BitBar and many more integrations Support 24X7 Monthly Free Support of 40 Man Hours over chat or call or email Pricing Custom pricing (significantly low) Highest in the market Highest in the market

Conclusion:

Testing plays a key role in e-commerce business building and its online presence. Due to the website playing a significant role in the business, it’s important to maintain effectiveness across the site by preventing bugs and glitches. Various ways of testing are available to ensure the same.

However, every business has its own needs and every testing platform offers a custom service which is suitable for different types of businesses.

Today we compared three major industry testing experts in the above table and TestGrid is a clear winner in terms of features offered and pricing quoted.