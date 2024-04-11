Cyber security is in place to protect people when using the internet. There are many technologies to protect us from cyber criminals when online. Continue below as we look at 5 reasons why cyber security is more important than ever before.

Growing Threat of Cyber Attacks

One of the reasons why cyber security is more important than ever before is because of the growing threat of cyber-attacks. Everyone is increasingly relying on technology for various aspects of their lives. From banking and trading to shopping and gaming, there are many ways for information and money to exchange hands online. IGaming is a good example, and we are spoilt for choice when it comes to online gambling. The more gambling websites and people depositing money online there are, the greater the threat of cyber-attacks. Top online casinos, such as Razed Casino, have strict security measures to prevent details being stolen when people create accounts and make deposits. There is an ‘assurance of secure and prompt withdrawals’ at Razed, meaning they have cyber security in place to prevent an attack.

Sophisticated Hackers

Hackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and that places a greater emphasis on cyber security. Such is the skill set of well-funded hackers, they can attack a website with weak security easily and have the tools to attempt attacks on sites with strong cyber security. So, keeping up to date with the latest cyber security is vital for online companies to ensure they remain one step ahead of hackers.

Personal Privacy

The loss of money is the number one concern of people making transactions online. However, information is also highly valuable and cyber criminals are happy to obtain any details they can, such as email addresses, telephone numbers, postal addresses, and passport details. An email address can be sold to the highest bidder and any documents, such as a passport, can be forged and sold. Monetary loss is damaging but do not underestimate the value of personal information.

Business Continuity

The benefit of businesses being online is the fact they can open for business 24/7. Also, many brick-and-mortar businesses use the internet for many aspects of their work, such as employee and payment details, transactions, and stock checking. Should any online aspect of a business get attacked, it could stop the business from running and that can lead to huge losses in revenue. Business never stops in the modern world and cyber security is more important than ever before to ensure it continues smoothly.

Trust

Consumers have so many options in all aspects of life, whether it be working, shopping, dining, travelling, or health. If a potential customer reads that a company has been subject to a cyber-attack and suffered a loss of confidential data, there are plenty of other companies in the same field they can use instead. Competition is so high that any loss of trust due to a cyber attack could put a company out of business and that makes cyber security massively important.