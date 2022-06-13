5 Reasons Why Chew Bones Are Good For Your Dogs

You know that most dogs, particularly energetic types, require regular activity, and pets enjoy chewing on stuff. Shops such as PETstock offer various treats that keep your dogs pleased.

Every dog is different regarding how often they gnaw and how strong chewers they are, but most owners will notice their dog nibbling on something at some point. While chewing can be damaging if not properly regulated, it’s crucial to let your dogs munch whenever necessary.

Giving your dog chew bones is a great way to keep them entertained and help keep their teeth clean. But did you know that chewing bones has other benefits as well? Here are five reasons why chewing bones are good for your dogs.

Reasons Why Chew Bones Are Good For Dogs

Chewing is a basic reflex for all canines, give your dog a bone, and they’ll contentedly nibble it for hours. In nature, or if you give your dog natural raw bones to gnaw on, they will get the nutrition they need.

Additionally, chewing on approved chew toys has hidden benefits that help keep your dog happier and healthier.

1. Chew Bones Are Good For Your Dog’s Teeth

Chewing aids in the smoothing of teeth and the removal of tartar. It also encourages antimicrobial saliva production, which helps to keep your dog’s mouth fresh.

Additionally, chewing helps maintain smooth teeth, making periodontal disease harder to spread. Tooth and gum diseases are becoming increasingly common in pets, so maintaining their teeth strong and hygienic is critical.

Also, chewing on chew bones is an excellent way for dogs to strengthen their teeth and gums.

2. Avoid Chewing in Public Places

Boredom can lead to issues such as gnawing on furnishings or footwear and frequent barking. Chew bones provide a pastime for your dog during the hours when you are gone or otherwise unable to pay close attention to them.

Dogs, as you may know, adore chewing. But, you don’t want your dog’s natural gnawing impulses to destroy your footwear or expensive furnishings.

Chew toys are an excellent technique to keep excessive gnawing at bay. If you can steer them to chewable toys, they’ll get all the preceding advantages without causing any damage to your footwear!

3. Teething Pain Control for Pups

Teething pups have a strong need to bite to relieve their suffering. Bone chews and dog toys might provide a positive outlet for your puppy’s teething discomfort.

Chew goodies relieve the pain produced by the stress of developing teeth on the gums of teething dogs. These foods also promote tooth development.

To prevent broken bones or injuries, give puppies a gentler chew bones. Teething puppies benefit greatly from starch-based bones.

If your dog’s gums appear particularly sensitive, try freezing a chew toy before feeding it to them for an additional calming impact.

4. Strengthens The Jaw

Dogs are genuinely inclined to gnaw and exercise their jaw bones because dog food regimens do not give sufficient jaw bone engagement to maintain canine content. Additionally, dog bones can aid in the prevention of excessive chewing and give proper jaw activity to pets.

Some of the best dog chew toys have bristles or are flavored with appealing flavors such as chicken, bacon, or even peanut butter.

5. Mental Benefits

Dogs require mental engagement in addition to physical activity. Chewing is a fun sport for dogs that demands a lot of concentration.

It is an excellent technique to keep your dog’s body and mind busy. Chewing on food and toys is a fun activity requiring much attention and mental energy.

When dogs are stressed, they chew to calm themselves down. If your dog gets stressed by the noise of fireworks or thunderstorms, or if they have separation anxiety, give them a chew toy to keep them quiet and pleased.

Engaging dog toys are excellent ways to increase your dog’s mental capacity.

Conclusion

So, if you’re looking for a healthy and affordable way to keep your dog entertained and help with oral health, chewing bones is a great option. Not only do they provide hours of enjoyment, but they can also help clean teeth and reduce plaque build-up.

Just be sure to choose the right type of bone for your pup and monitor them while they’re chewing to avoid any choking hazards.

References:

The Benefits of Dog Chew Bones (vetinfo.com)

3 Benefits of Dog Chews (iheartdogs.com)

The Many Benefits of Chew Toys For Dogs – Furtropolis (outwardhound.com)

What are the Safest Synthetic Dog Bones or Chews? | Port Royal SC Vet (portroyalveterinaryhospital.com)