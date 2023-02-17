5 Must Do Career Training Courses in Netherlands

One of the best ways to learn a new skill is to enrol in an online course. Whether you’re considering changing careers or want to upskill and advance your career, online careers courses can help.

Thanks to the internet and a thriving job market, numerous career training courses are available. From certified courses to topping up your existing skills, we’ve compiled the best career training courses in the Netherlands.

Project Management Professional Certification

In 2021 LinkedIn created a list of the most in-demand skills most likely to get you a promotion (https://news.linkedin.com/2021/january/jobs-on-the-rise-2021). Project Management was one of the top 5 skills most sought after by employers.

Project Management Professional (PMP) is a globally recognized certification for project management. An increasing demand for PMP-certified professionals in the Netherlands means they earn 20% more than colleagues without accreditation.

You must be wondering… what if I’m not interested in PMP certification? If project management interests you, many courses teach the fundamentals of project management. Office staff looking to upskill can learn to plan a project and manage their time efficiently.

Souters Finance courses

Finance knowledge is useful in any sector. Public, private, government and even international business roles. So what’s our point? Including a finance certification on your CV makes you much more attractive to recruiters.

A finance qualification can help you showcase some of the most important financial skills. Whether it’s budgeting, bookkeeping or key financial knowledge, the Souters Netherlands Finance courses teaches you a variety of skills depending on your needs.

Looking to change careers? Or maybe take your first steps into a finance role? Companies are more likely to hire you if you can demonstrate your understanding of Finance.

Hubspot Academy Digital Marketing Course

Digital marketing is everywhere. We live in a world where our lives are now online. Consequently, many companies need individuals to increase their online presence. Today, thanks to the internet, anyone can learn digital marketing.

The HubSpot Academy helps companies, business owners, and individuals’ level up their knowledge in various topics within the business sphere. The free courses for upskilling they offer are incredibly beneficial regardless of your current role.

Business English Course

English is widely spoken around the globe and is often the language of choice for international business. Business English courses help you communicate confidently and improve your use of the language in a business environment.

Improving your language skills will give you more confidence in an international workplace and improve your job prospects. A Business English course enhances your professional communication and networking abilities.

Microsoft Excel course

Microsoft Excel is an essential skill to learn in the workplace. Whether you work in a school, an office or even a science lab, at some point, you will be asked to put something in an Excel Spreadsheet. The problem is many people find Excel overwhelming or intimidating.

A Microsoft Excel Training Course helps you unlock its true potential and increase your efficiency. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced Excel User, there are many companies offeing Microsoft Excel careers training courses for a variety of different levels. Through their partnership with Microsoft Office Academy, they deliver training to the highest standard. Successful completion will result in certification from the CPD institute.

Those were our picks for the best Career training courses in the Netherlands. These courses offer you the opportunity to upskill and advance your career. Whether you’re looking to move up the corporate ladder, change careers, or stay competitive in the job market, these courses are an excellent investment in your future.