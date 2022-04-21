5 Most Successful People in Business To Look Up To

We all dream of having our own successful business one day. Let’s be real—who wouldn’t want to be their own boss, make their own hours and live out their true passions in life?

But many people do not get further than this dream. Being a successful business person is hard. It requires a ton of dedication, drive and determination. It isn’t for everyone. But there are a collection of people that have proven if you do work hard enough, you too can be successful.

In a world where life seems harder than ever, we are seeking inspiration from these successful people in business. They have shown us that if you are creative enough, back yourself enough and never give up you can achieve your wildest business dreams.

We have rounded up the most inspirational people in the business world so that you can look up to them, take inspiration from them and carve your own path to success.

1. Kevin Miller

Not many people would leave their dream job at Google to start all over again. But Kevin Miller did just that. After being immersed in the start-up world of San Francisco, he headed off to work at Google and live out the dream that many people have. But after his time at one of the most successful businesses in the world, Kevin decided he wanted to go after something of his own.

That is when he uprooted his life and headed to Los Angeles to launch GR0. He used all his learnings in the startup world and at Google to help businesses small and big find success in the cray and cluttered world of the internet. He has now been named as Glassdoor’s top CEOs of 2021 and the Best CEO for Women.

You have likely read about him in yahoo! and Medium—offering words of wisdom and advice that you too can live out your own business dreams.

2. John Paul DeJoria

If you are into the world of beauty and salons, then chances are you have heard of the brand Paul Mitchell. What is inspiring is the man behind this brand, who was completely self-made and has a true rag to riches story. Many people do not realize that John started out as a truck driver and janitor.

It was not until he landed his first gig in the haircare industry that he realized where his true calling was. He soon met Paul Mitchell and together they formed John Paul Mitchell Systems with only a small loan of $700. Today, their company is worth billions! John reminds us that it is never too late to find your true calling and destiny.

3. Jan Kouom

Chances are that you have WhatsApp on your phone. But did you know that it was started by a young entrepreneur who was actually born into a low-income family in Ukraine? At just the young age of 18, he landed himself a job at Yahoo! and got working on Whatsapp. He dedicated his whole time and energy to perfecting this, with the goal of ensuring people could send messages between phones through the internet—no matter what country in the world they were in.

A few years back he sold this business for nearly $20 billion. His success story reminds us that if you dedicate yourself to learning and doing one thing really well, you will not only master it but reap the benefits from it too.

4. Oprah Winfrey

One of the most successful and powerful businesswomen out there today is Oprah Winfrey. This Golden Globe winner actually comes from a small town in Mississippi and never really saw herself living the life she currently is as a child.

She got her start in radio while still working her way through high school. Her public speaking skills then landed her a job with a local news broadcast before she hit twenty. The next decade was a complete whirlwind of success and by the time she was in her young thirties she as officially a millionaire and the richest African American of the 20th century.

Her secret to success though has always been simple—align your work with your passion.

5. Ralph Lauren

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to rock a Ralph Lauren polo? The brains behind this successful brand were actually a college dropout who started out his fashion career as a sales assistant for Brooks Brothers. But he was determined to bring more color into the men’s fashion world and started out his first venture by selling colorful ties.

This quickly evolved into his own company known at The Ralph Lauren Corporation, which is now a multi-billion dollar business and beloved by celebrities all around the world. His story reminds us that sometimes to be successful you have to literally create something that does not yet exist.