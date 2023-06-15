5 Most Googled Auto Ancillary Stocks in India

To make an automobile, numerous types of machinery and parts are used. The companies producing those parts are known as auto ancillary companies and are the backbone of the automobile industry. If you are looking to add stocks from this industry to your share market online trading portfolio, we have got you covered. Let’s look at the 5 most googled auto ancillary stocks for 2023.

1. Exide Industries

Exide Industries is an Indian multinational organization that manufactures storage batteries for the automotive and industrial sectors. The company is headquartered in Kolkata and is the fourth-largest manufacturer in the world.

The company offers products in automotive batteries and supplies to four-wheeler and two-wheeler manufacturers. Its industrial battery sector caters mostly to railways, telecom, and power plants. Exide Industries has a strong footprint in international markets and operates under the brand name Dynex, Index, and Sonic brands.

Exide Share Price as of June 2023: ₹209+

Market Cap: ₹177.77 billion

2. Bosch

Founded by Robert Bosch, the company has been in existence since 1886. Bosch is headquartered in Germany but has a strong presence in India.

Bosch has its product lines into diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems, auto accessories and electricals, industrial technology, motors and starters, and more. The company’s major revenues from the Indian geography come from the Automotive business.

Bosch Share Price as of June 2023: ₹19,000+

Market Cap: ₹558.65 Billion

3. Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson comes under the flagship brand of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited. The company started its operations in 1986 and has been a pioneer in building the Indian automobile story.

The company is one of the leading manufacturers of wiring harnesses and mirrors for passenger cars in India. Samvardhana Motherson also supplies modules and plastic components to the broader automotive industry.

Samvardhana Motherson Share price as of June 2023: ₹80+

Market Cap: ₹547.19 billion

4. Endurance Tech

Endurance Tech started its operations in 1985, and since then it has managed to export to 28+ countries with manufacturing plants in 3 countries. Endurance has its offering into 5 segments: Aluminium die casting, Suspension, Transmission, Braking systems, and After Market.

The company has grown as a complete solution provider of automotive components and systems. It also supplies critical automobile parts and technologies to its customers.

Endurance Tech Share Price as of June 2023: ₹1555+

Market Cap: ₹199.09 billion

5. Minda

Minda is one of the leading players in Mechanical and Electronic Security Systems, Door Systems, and Plastic interiors with a presence in the global market. Minda exports 20% of its products to countries like the USA, Europe, the UK, and ASEAN.

The company manufactures Die casting parts for the auto and consumer durable industries.

Minda Share Price as of June 2023: ₹280+

Market Cap: ₹67.86 billion

Conclusion

Auto ancillary is a promising industry. As the demand for automobiles and discretionary spending increases, it paves the way for an even higher demand for ancillary parts, making this industry a lucrative trading option. If you are looking to trade stocks in the auto segment, these five ancillary stocks can be a good fit for your trading portfolio.