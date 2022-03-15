Some say that people with cluttered rooms tend to have a cluttered mind. Others may argue having a jumbled mess characterized a creative and productive workplace. However, have you considered maximizing your space and neatness simultaneously? It does not only declutter your room but also embraces calmness. The minimal design captures the perception that “less is more” philosophy, creating compelling artistry. You will love a minimalist approach, especially when living with small children.

Kids can be untidy; so a toy storage organizer could save you from frequent cleaning. Minimal storage and room decors are the best and recommended solution for making your room spacious and pleasing to the eyes. It keeps aesthetically simple and highlights attractive architectural features. Thus, this article listed interesting decorative ideas that will lighten up your space. So, keep on reading!

Get to Know Minimalist Architecture

Minimalist architecture, often known as minimalism, is characterized by simple design elements without ornamentation or decoration. Minimalists think that reducing a design’s substance and structuring it to its bare essentials shows the true ‘essence of architecture. In the 1920s, the Cubist-inspired groups’ De Stijl and Bauhaus conceptualized minimalist architecture. An architect, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, believed that minimalism significantly impacted architectural space.

5 Minimalist Decorative Ideas To Organize Your Rooms

1. Build a Floating Table

It is a fact that a regular-sized table could take a lot of space. Not to mention it has chairs around it. So, better change your perspective and build a floating table. A floating table, also known as a wall table, is applicable for individuals who use their rooms as a working station. Moreover, you can fold and hang it on the wall when not used. This table has no table legs because it is attached and balanced to the wall. Indeed, it is less space-consuming.

2. Renovate Your Headboard Into Mini-Library

A headboard gives a classy and aesthetic look to one’s bedroom. It does not take up so much space and is very versatile. Release your creativity and renovate your headboard into a mini-library. Explore your creativity and artistic side that reflects your personality. You can organize and store your collections too. Choose only light objects to avoid falling and interrupting your good sleep.

It enables you to organize many things in your room without looking jam-packed. Now, every time you’re having problems sleeping, you can quickly grab a book above you. Easy as a pie!

3. Share Memories. Create a “Wall Of Memories”

Most Asians tend to collect various pictures and attach them to a magnet. A refrigerator is not aesthetically pleasing when it is over-decorated and jam-packed with photo cards or food brochures. Innovate a “wall of memories,” similar to museum galleries. It is an excellent display of unforgettable moments you want to share with your guests. Walking through a particular wall, you will have the chance to reminisce on those fun-filled and heart-warming photos. Release your creativity and combine minimalism. It welcomes the guest aesthetically. Brilliant isn’t it!

4. Renovate your Wall Corners as Shelves

It is frustrating that bedroom corners are the familiar places for dusks. No matter how many times you sweep that area. Now, stop complaining and renovate your empty corners into corner shelves. It is excellent storage for your shoes, accessories, bags, magazines, etc. The outstanding feature of this minimalist design is it allows you to customize the design. It is your strategy on how long and wide the shelves are. Moreover, you can assemble it depending on your stylistic preference.

This minimalist design is perfect for a small bedroom, as it is neat and spacious to the eyes. Indeed, a great innovation and storage organizer.



5. Own a Multifunctional Sofa

A large storage box could take up your space and hassle moving it around. The stacks of storage boxes are not so pleasing and welcoming in the visitor’s eyes. A comfortable sofa with storage can save hassle and space. It is spacious hidden storage for blankets, clothes, children’s toys, bags, and other stuff inside that you could fit. Organize your rooms and provide a comfortable seat. It makes your room decluttered and very spacious. Perfect for those people with small bedrooms or living rooms.

Concluding Thoughts

Less is more because it emphasizes the simplicity and neatness of a space. You can now live peacefully in your organized place. Give your rooms a stunning makeover and renovate it with your preferred color, size, and designs. Explore creativity in minimalism, and be amazed at the results. Minimalism design allows you to look at architecture from a different angle.

We hope you have fully decided to renovate your room with excellent minimal decorative ideas. Do not miss out on a great opportunity to have an eye-pleasing and tidy living space. For more ideas, you can check them out at Storables.com.