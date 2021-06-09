5 Mind-Busting Hobbies For Students

A huge amount of a student’s time and energy is spent studying. But for all-around development, switching, and relaxation, any person, and especially a young person, needs an additional favorite activity.

Why a student needs a hobby:

Development (even the simplest hobby develops a certain skill); Increased efficiency (when a person switches from one activity to another, cognitive activity increases by 67 percent); Release of negative energy (activities related to physical activity help the best; but other hobbies will also help release the excess: drawing, music).

All successful and famous people have and have had hobbies: Bill Gates likes to collect and read books most of all, Thomas Edison in his spare time from inventions was engaged in nutrition, Warren Buffett plays the Hawaiian guitar, Angelina Jolie loves throwing daggers.

As a student, you should try to try as many things as possible and develop as many skills as possible. At this time, it’s worth looking for an occupation that you’ll love. Strength, time, and energy are the most at this time of life, so you should try new things and test yourself (be sure to pass on the driver’s license, at least, better – flying, learn to ride a snowboard, learn to swim properly, get a certificate in diving, master eyelash extensions and so on). At the same time classes, at least in part, should be aimed at physical activity, because for proper development and well-being it is necessary to alternate muscular and mental tension, and for students, 85 percent of the load falls on the brain. For those who study, reading would not be considered a successful hobby, as Churchill, known for his ability to make the most of both work and leisure time, believed.

Hobbies for students that will benefit and develop:

1. Sport: running, swimming, tennis, martial arts, skiing.

Choose a sport that suits you and that you like. If you like swimming, but will force yourself to run, very soon you will find twenty good reasons not to exercise. Choose what you like. It’s best to find company – increases motivation, it will be harder to turn away and skip when you’re lazy. Plus, it is more fun.

2. Dancing, yoga, fitness.

Dancing is exercise and great fun from the process, a bonus – the ability to move beautifully and the habit of keeping a royal posture; for guys – an opportunity to meet a lot of girls or win the heart of the only one. Yoga will teach breathing techniques to control your body and make it more resilient. A huge advantage of fitness in cardio exercises – good blood circulation improves the quality of brain activity.

3. Cooking.

Professional cooking makes you think, try new things, and be as precise and accurate as possible. When you learn how to cook healthy food well and quickly, your brain function for studying will improve, and so will your general well-being.

4. Learning languages.

Nothing in the world develops the mind like learning an additional language. Plus, it will always, always benefit you. When 86-year-old Kato Lomb, who knew 16 languages, met her 54-year-old friend, she uttered the crucial phrase for his life: “Steve, you’re so young! So many years to go, so many languages to learn!”

5. Music.

Did you know that learning to play the violin develops leadership qualities in a person? In general, music lessons have been proven to develop thinking, multitasking ability, mathematical ability, and act as therapy for mental and psychosomatic disorders.

Time spent on tons of TV shows or passing games, you won't remember. But jumping rope, parasailing, or going as a group to celebrate your new B2 in Italian will stay in your memory and give you a cool pumping experience.