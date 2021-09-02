5 Interesting Virtual Event Ideas for Your Business

If you’ve been researching different ways to advertise your business online, you may have come across virtual events. They have a wide range of benefits and can help you reach a large audience.

However, coming up with exciting ways to keep your attendees engaged can be challenging. They need to be unique in order to draw attention.

Below we are going to take a look at five interesting virtual event ideas for your business that you should consider.

Sound interesting? Then let’s get started!

Giveaways

Giving back to your customers is a great way to build up trust, reputation and can help encourage new engagement. One good idea is to host a giveaway where those attending can win prizes delivered straight to their door.

The winners might be the first person to share or comment on a post. Or you could turn it into a scavenger hunt where they must find answers to specific questions. There are so many fun ways to make it interactive.

Just make sure that you have the right resources to get started. By using a platform such as this Magnet Event tool, you’ll be able to manage the process much more smoothly.

Behind The Scenes

Most businesses use social media such as Instagram and Facebook to give behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, but why not consider hosting an entire event instead? You’ll be able to show off everything that you have been working on and answer questions live.

Just make sure that you plan this out carefully in advance. Everyone will need to be aware of their roles to execute it smoothly.

Wellbeing Activities

Our physical and mental health is now more important than ever, and there is a way to incorporate wellbeing into your event. Things like yoga, exercise and mindfulness activities can all be done via an online class.

This is especially beneficial for companies who are looking to do something with their employees. Virtual fitness and regular mental health check-ups are a great way to improve wellness during the recent pandemic.

Gala

If you’re after a great fundraising idea, hosting a virtual gala is the way to go. It gives everyone an excuse to get dressed up, and they work just the same, without all the added venue expenses.

Whether you’re raffling off items or having a virtual auction, attendees can have a glass of wine and socialize all in the comfort of their own homes. It’s a win-win.

Trivia Night

Are you looking for a fun way to engage your attendees? A virtual trivia night is a classic choice that is always popular. You can even turn it into a competition and have a prize for the winner, such as a gift card.

The best part about this event idea is that it is entirely customizable. You can choose a theme, encourage people to dress up, and hire a service to take care of all of the hard work for you. The options are endless.