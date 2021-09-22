With a potential audience of nearly 1 billion people, Instagram is one of the strongest online marketing tools that can help brands build a robust customer base. Are you wondering what is the secret to build a huge tribe of customers on this platform?

Then the simple answer is engagement, your engagement rate should be high to attract new potential followers and gain a higher reach on this platform. Some people take the quick approach, where they buy real Instagram likes and increase their engagement rate.

However, we have some fantastic Instagram marketing techniques that can help you gain more likes on Instagram posts without spending a dime. In this article, you are going to learn 5 Instagram marketing top tips to try out that will take your Instagram to the next level of growth and improve your marketing experience.

So, let’s dive in right away!

1. Switch to Instagram Professional Account

If you are using an Instagram personal profile to promote your brand, then you are missing out on a lot of additional features.

Instagram offers its user an option to switch their personal profile to an Instagram professional account, under which you get to choose between business profile or creator profile. Both these accounts come with tons of mind-blowing features that make your Instagram marketing process as smooth as butter.

These are some of the advantages you will get by switching your personal account into a professional account.

You can access Instagram insights, these are the analytics tools that help you to track metrics of your posts and see what type of content is performing well.

You can promote your brand by publishing Instagram ads. You can also promote your existing post with high engagements through this feature and catch new potential followers.

With a professional account, you will have a more organized Instagram inbox with two tabs.

You can also add additional contact information and a CTA button on your profile by switching to a professional account.

Wow! I guess you have already switched to a professional account after reading these benefits of having a professional account.

2. Sell Digital Gift Cards to Build Strong Bond With Followers

Like a call-to-action button, Instagram has now introduced a gift card button that you can add to your Instagram story or profile. Selling digital gift cards will help you to build a special relationship with your fan-followers while earning some extra bucks.

It is very easy to add a gift card button to your profile. You just have to go to “Edit Profile” and click on “Action Buttons” under the “Public Business Information”. Choose the “Gift Cards” button and you are good to go.

For adding a gift card to your Instagram story post, you can do it like any other sticker. Just add a photo to your story and add a gift card sticker from the sticker tray. Gift cards help you increase brand awareness by attracting new customers to your profile.

You also need a partner provider to sell these digital gift cards. You will be provided with an option to choose a partner when you will add a gift card sticker or button.

3. Turn Your Instagram Account into an Online Shop

Yes, you heard that right! Instagram allows you to set up an online shop within the app. Now, this feature is only for business accounts. That’s why our first tip was to convert your personal account into a business account so that you can enjoy benefits like these.

Once users are at your shop they can browse and purchase products from Instagram only. With the “View Shop” button users can directly go to your Instagram shop and buy products. Instagram has also introduced a shop tab on the explore page that creates a seamless shopping experience for users. Use popular instagram growth services to grow your brands.

Setting up an Instagram shop is not as hard as you think. Just follow these steps and you are ready to go.

Check out the eligibility criteria.

Switch to a business account, if you haven’t done it already.

Connect your Instagram with your Facebook Page.

Upload the catalog of your products.

Submit your account for a review.

Once reviewed, go into settings and turn on shopping features

Highlight your products in your feed by adding product tags in your posts and stories.

4. Use Instagram Ads to Gain More Engagement

Now again this feature can only be accessed with an Instagram business profile. Pay and get your content in the feeds of your potential customers. Run an Instagram ad and give your brand more exposure. You can also promote your existing posts with the help of Instagram ads.

The users are provided with five different options to advertise their brand on this platform. You can promote your profile with photo ads, video ads, carousel ads, stories ads, and collection ads.

Just keep in mind to make your ad post appealing that can attract a new audience to your profile. The other way to run an ad is to check which post is getting higher engagements with the help of Instagram insights and choose that post for your Instagram ad.

5. Partner Up with Influencers

Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to gain a new audience and build brand authority. There is a pool of influencers on Instagram, you just need to find the right one for your brand.

You don’t need to start with a big influence, there are lots of micro-influencers with high reach. Just remember to find influencers related to your niche.

With influencer marketing you can skyrocket your sales, you just need to have the perfect influencer marketing strategy in your pocket. So, start building one and grow your audience on Instagram.

Phew! There you go with 5 awesome Instagram marketing tips that will help you build a robust online presence. Instagram marketing can be challenging at times but we hope that these tactics make it easier for you to excel in this field of digital marketing.