Moving home can be an extremely stressful time. But for those who never did such an activity, it becomes harder and stressful. Moving homes is not just moving your things, belongings, and household items, it means changing of address for many things. Moving or changing home means a change of address for many service providers. You need to set up council tax, water, energy, and TV license for new addresses, and that is a hectic activity.

So, people look for a one window solution to overcome such problems. There are few online address change services that allow users to update their addresses with all providers. So with online address change services.

Technology and online services have changed the course of living and changing the address from one place to other. Now, with such online services, it takes only a few minutes and you can notify all of your suppliers and services about your change of address. From council tax to your TV license to your broadband and energy providers, instead of notifying each individually which can take hours, this service lets you do it all from one place.

Innovative startups changing the UK

The United Kingdom is one of the most reliable countries for startups. Not surprisingly, there are many startups growing directly from there or using the country as a launching pad for commodities, ideas, and operations. Here are 5 innovative startups changing the UK.

SlothMove

SlothMove, a small business providing a hassle-free online change of address service, has won British Business Bank’s annual Small Business Advice Week mentoring competition. This service lets users update their address with TV Licensing, loyalty programmers and all their utility companies in one go by filling in a simple online form, you can learn more on their website.

It is the most efficient and reliable moving home platform in which you can tackle all of your home-moving tasks in one place. Transparent, free and focused on a people-first approach. You can then set up everything you need to with your new home, from transport and storage to broadband, council tax, water, TV license, and energy.

Hopin

Hopin is a virtual event management platform used for managing virtual conferences. The company saw speedy growth and development once it reached its reputation. The company has raised £419 million in funds since January 2020. The pandemic and the subsequent virtualization of conferences all around the world helped in this growth acceleration. With them, carrying everything from conferences and summits, to career fairs, social gatherings and meetings, become simpler.

Deliveroo

It is one of the very innovative startups in the UK, Deliveroo’s app offers takeout from thousands of restaurants, many of which had never attempted home delivery before the startup exploded onto the scene. The startup has refashioned home delivery, reaching a value of $2 billion. Working through a digital platform, it operates in marketing and selling of meals with restaurants through point-of-sale order management terminals, and it optimizes its deliveries via an application on its delivery drivers’ smartphones.

Revolut

Revolut is an application developed for maintaining finances. It started as a money transfer app but now offers numerous different solutions, including a variety of budgeting and analytics tools. Not only that, it allows a money transfer and exchanging platform as well. They reached the milestone of having 10 million personal customers last year. It is now one of the leading neo banking solutions in the world, spreading across the UK, Europe, and recently the US.

REGnosys

UK-based startup REGnosys offers a technological platform called Rosetta. It aims to facilitate implementing the Common Domain Model for financial sector players with enforced compliance mechanisms. Rosetta's solution saves costs and risks based on a specific operational lifecycle design.

Conclusion

the technological revolution 21st century has changed the norms and standards not only for business but for living as well. Technology has opened new horizons of business and ways of living for mankind. Now the world is at your fingertips, the internet has allowed online services to work globally. With this help, many startups not only in the UK but around the world have made their impact. From moving home, office to buying or trading, you can perform every activity sitting at home.