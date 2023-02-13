 5 Industries Where Audience Analysis Can Go Further than Simply Improving Brand Marketing

Audience analysis is an essential element of brand marketing efforts, allowing brands to gain insight into the ideal target audience and their needs, wants, and behaviours. However, audience analysis can be used for much more than marketing for commercial organisations. Here are five industries where audience analysis can be leveraged for more meaningful goals.

Charities

When it comes to charities, brand marketing is taken to the next level – instead of boosting profits, brand marketing seeks to attract more donations to the charitable cause or campaign at hand. The aim is not to have the best product, but to be seen as a trustworthy and reliable brand that advocates for a good cause.

In order to do so, your charity needs to research your target audience. By doing so, you will be able to gain valuable insights into the social dynamics, behaviours, and interests of those that donate to your charity, which will allow you to more effectively target donors in the future.

Healthcare

Healthcare institutions can leverage audience insights in a multitude of ways. Private companies can use it to attract more patients – but, in addition to public health bodies, these brands can use audience analysis to make a real difference.

For example, if you are seeing a rise in misinformation or that a certain perception is being pushed about a certain illness or condition, audience analysis will be able to shed light on where this might be happening. This will then allow you to enter the conversation and provide accurate and up-to-date information in order to combat the issue.

Academia

It is an unfortunate truth that education is not as accessible to everyone as it should be. That said, many academic institutions seek to improve equal access to education as much as possible through the use of grants, bursaries, and scholarships.

In order to ensure that financial aid is going to the right people, audience analysis can show you the people most disadvantaged or less likely to access education, and thus highlight demographics that will benefit most from your support.

Government

Audience analysis is used by local government organisations to better engage residents and communities. They use open, administrative, and commercial data for effective audience segmentation.

Here, audience analysis and segmentation can provide meaningful insights that can be leveraged to ensure that the delivery of services can be prioritised for the right people, at the right time, in the right way. It can also ensure that all information provided is up-to-date and accurate at all times, enhancing the trustworthiness and transparency of the organisation.

Fitness

Fitness brands work not only to sell their products, services, or memberships, but also serve a bigger purpose to improve the lives of as many people as possible. Using audience analysis can help these brands to better target people who would benefit the most from their assistance.

In addition, it can also allow fitness brands to find areas of improvement within the industry – perhaps there is some dangerous misinformation, misuse of products, or promotion of unhealthy behaviours and body image, for example.

And there you have it – just five industries in which audience analysis can have a meaningful impact.