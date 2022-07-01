5 Important Steps to Take After Drunk Driving Accident

While accidents, regardless of the type, are always unfortunate and unforeseen. In the US, every 50 minutes, one person gets killed due to drunk driving. Unfortunately, drunk driving cases are increasing daily as driving while intoxicated is a criminal offense, and a drunk driver will likely face civil penalties.

Despite the years of public awareness campaigns against drunk driving, it remains one of the most prevalent causes of road accidents. A drunk driver is also liable for any injuries that he may have caused the victim. Victims of such cases must acquire fundamental knowledge about the steps they should take immediately after an accident.

The steps you take will play a significant role in determining your compensation. Therefore, if you have little to no idea about the action you must take following a DUI accident, keep reading this article till the end.

1. Call The Police Immediately



The idea of being involved in an accident is shocking and traumatic, so you must require some time before registering your thoughts on what has happened. The first thing you need to do when you have met with an accident is to ensure that you or your passengers are safe or not. Next, you need to call the Police as soon as possible. When you reach the cops, they will file a police report documenting the incident.

If you believe the motorist who hit you was inebriated, call the cops right away. If you communicate with the other motorist, pay attention if you detect alcohol on their breath or if the driver stumbles over words or has difficulty walking.

A police report is required when filing an insurance claim against the intoxicated driver who caused the collision. Plaintiffs who bring claims against the drunk driver can also benefit from police records. If the intoxicated driver does not depart the scene, conduct a breathalyzer test to see whether the driver was intoxicated or not. If yes, then this evidence can help sue the plaintiff. However, before initiating any step, you must read more on Wisconsin car accidents to make a sound decision and claim maximum compensation.

2. Take Pictures Of The Scene And Collect Witness Information

With time, memory fades, making it difficult to substantiate what we witnessed. The greatest thing we can do is capture photos and videos of the vehicles, the location, injuries, witnesses, and, if feasible, the collision scene. These photographs might aid in demonstrating the driving conditions at the time of the accident. If you cannot capture the images because you require emergency medical assistance, in that situation, you can ask someone you trust so that you at least gather the proof.

It might be challenging to locate anybody who observed the accident once you left the scene. As a result, it’s vital to get witness information as soon as possible following an accident, and you should write down their full names and phone numbers.

3. Seek Medical Treatment

Getting medical assistance as soon as possible after being hit by a drunk driver is critical for your accident injury lawsuit and your health. Never refuse medical attention, regardless of how you feel soon after the collision. Although it may take hours or even days for specific injuries to manifest, this does not rule out the possibility of you getting injured in the incident.

Before your injuries grow into a chronic pain issue, a medical specialist will be able to diagnose and treat them. If you want to receive the maximum compensation during the settlement procedure, you should have your injuries recorded by a medical specialist as soon as possible.

4. Gather Details Of Other Involved Parties

If the accident was not caused by a hit-and-run, obtain the contact information of the person who caused it so that you can pursue compensation. If you’re lucky, the person who caused the accident will compensate you for your injuries and damages without charge. You might want to explore negotiating salary terms if this does not occur.

Hence obtaining the contact information of spectators might be potential witnesses in a lawsuit or criminal prosecution.Gather as much information as possible and keep a record of it, such as the driver’s contact and insurance information, any witnesses’ contact information, and the names of the responding police officers.

5. Document Your Damages And Hire An Attorney

Keep track of your medical expenditures, auto repair bills, lost time at work, and other collision-related expenses. This is critical in any personal injury case, but it’s more crucial when holding a reckless or irresponsible motorist accountable for their conduct. The fact that the other party was drunk driving does not automatically entitle you to compensation; you must still establish your case.

Engage the services of a competent personal injury lawyer. Not every vehicle accident case needs the assistance of a lawyer. When a significant injury or a criminal prosecution is pending against the at-fault motorist for drunk driving, it is critical to have an experienced personal injury attorney on your side.

A skilled attorney will ensure that you have a thorough medical examination and will know how to evaluate the accident that has affected your life, including losses you may not realize are compensable, such as lost earnings and pain and suffering.

Conclusion

Drunk driving accidents are not only unfortunate but are often harassing. But when you take these steps the right way, it can help you to get proper justice and compensation.