5 Hydroponic Gardening Rules Every Grower Must Follow

Hydroponic gardening is an excellent opportunity for enthusiastic growers who do not have a conventional garden space. You can grow indoors without soil and other gardening elements. The technique follows an eco-conscious approach that blends well with sustainable mindsets. You can make it fairly simple by following simple rules that take you a step closer to a thriving yield. Moreover, they also enable you to secure the best quality of the crop. Here are the tried and tested hydroponic gardening rules every grower must follow.

Rule #1. Never start without doing your homework

The idea of having a garden up and running is exciting, but you must know your facts before dipping your toes. Research the plants that grow best with the hydroponic technique. Find more about the different types of systems available and how they work. Your plants will require enough nutrition, optimal water pH, and proper humidity and temperature regimes to thrive. Research online and talk to experts before starting with the cultivation.

Rule #2. Know your nutrients

Plants require nutrients to grow, regardless of the cultivation technique you use. But you cannot use the same fertilizer for the water-based system as a soil garden. The delivery of nutrients is the key concern as conventional fertilizers may not dilute properly through your system. You require a special one, ideally in liquid or granule forms. They can meet the growing needs of soil-less plants without damaging them or going to waste.

Rule #3. Do not skimp on the setup

Before embracing this novel technique, you must understand that it involves an initial setup. Typically, your hydroponics list will include bucket kits, grow lights, water pumps, air pumps, meters, tanks, and reservoirs. You will need systems that facilitate irrigation, filtration, temperature control, propagation, and harvesting. The list seems long, but you do not have the option to skimp on the setup. The good thing is that you invest once and get to use the setup for a lifetime.

Rule #4. Change water regularly

The hydroponic technique depends on water, so you must stay on top of water changes. Missing out on them is detrimental, and so is changing too often. Both ways, your plants’ roots can go weak due to fluctuations in pH and nutrient levels. Each system needs a different water-changing routine, depending on the rate of evaporation and reservoir capacity. Know what works for your system and stay on top of the schedule.

Rule #5. Do not crowd the garden

The worst mistake you can make is to have an overcrowded hydroponic garden. Like soil-based gardening, the technique also requires an optimal number of plants in an area. Plants need adequate space to thrive. Overcrowding is a mistake that leads to mediocre yield and quality. Even the best systems fail to deliver sufficient nutrients to plants when too many of them are around. They also have to compete for light and air. Moreover, their roots may begin to tangle at some point.

Following these simple rules can make you a hydroponic gardening expert. They enable you to create a thriving garden even without soil and space.