5 Herbal Blends for Reducing Work Stress

In the fast-paced and stressful world of today, most of us are surviving in a near-constant overworked and overwhelmed state. Everyone has problems spiraling up each day and stress binding from different angles – be it mental, emotional, or physical. In such a state, dealing with anxiety or stress, primarily related to work, can be daunting because they never seem to end.

Anything from meeting a work deadline to presentations for clients, stress from workload takes a severe toll on us. Although a certain level of stress is valuable to heighten one’s focus and alertness, too much of it results in serious health issues. From chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease, anxiety, and depression to other issues like hormonal imbalance, skin inflammation, and work stress can severely affect health.

While dietary and lifestyle behaviors remain the most important and influential factors to deal with work stress, several herbs are useful tools to calm our stresses. As consuming, herbs can be a gentle way to help nourish our nervous system and help the body to adapt better to the stress it encounters.

A herb is a plant with seeds, leaves, or flowers to use in medicine, food, flavoring, and perfume. Lately, ‘herb’ also refers to a plant to use for healing. Herbs like tulsi, lavender, and many others balance the systems in our body by offering calm and clarity and are a much more natural and safer solution to counter the daily stresses. Let us see some of the herbs that have healing properties to tackle stress effectively.

1. Holy Basil

Tulsi or Holy Basil is famous as the ‘the queen of herbs’ and is a commonly used herb in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. It is an excellent antioxidant that is effective to improve stress levels and support mental well-being. Scientific studies prove that the Tulsi plant can deal with physical, chemical, metabolic, and psychological stress. It acts as a nervine that supports the nervous system and can bring a sense of calm to your mind.

You can use Tulsi leaves by boiling them with an adequate amount of water for around 10 minutes at medium flame. You can also have it as a tea with some lemon juice and honey. You can also use tulsi in cooking or powder form.

2. Ashwagandha

Also known as Indian Ginseng or Winter Cherry, Ashwagandha is another herb used in Ayurvedic medicine for ages. According to a 2012 study released in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, Ashwagandha can lower the cortisol levels or the stress hormone and fight inflammation and infections. Naturally, the herb can also balance fatigue, stress, exhaustion, depression, and nervous tension.

To use this herb, one should take products made from its root. Traditionally, India’s people have it by mixing 1/2 teaspoon of Ashwagandha powder in a glass of warm milk taken about half an hour before bed. It can also be made into a tea or used as a powder added to foods and beverages.

3. Lemon Balm

Another commonly used medicinal mint herb, Lemon Balm, can protect your body from oxidative stress and support a balanced mood and healthy immune system. It aids to support the nervous system and can uplift your mind and spirit, thus relaxing you naturally and reducing excess tension.

Lemon Balm can be taken daily as a tea, cooking, baking, or even as infused water. Using fresh leaves is said to be more beneficial as it has remarkable benefits. Also, merely rubbing a leaf between the fingers to absorb its essential oils aromatically has its calming effect.

4. Curcumin or Turmeric Root

Turmeric and Curcumin have several health benefits and are some of the most significant herbs in the world. Curcumin is an active compound in the turmeric plant’s root, which has anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and antioxidant properties. This herb can boost your mood and help to balance the impact stress may have on your body.

The most common way of having Curcumin or turmeric root is as a part of golden milk with some black pepper, honey, and cinnamon. Use the black pepper as it helps to improve Curcumin absorption. Take it with some black pepper and ghee or coconut oil to boost bioavailability.

5. Lavender

An herb in use for centuries as a natural cure for stress and anxiety is the Lavender. It is mostly in use in the form of essential oil for aromatherapy. Apart from reducing anxiety, the aroma of lavender also introduces positivity in your body. This herb is also best in use in the form of essential oil. Add a few drops of lavender oil in 2-3 cups of boiling water, and inhale the vapor. You can also mix the herb with almond or olive oil and massage your body or use it as a bath oil.

Conclusion

While using the herbal remedy for stress, take your time, and make sure that you use the one that works for your body. The right herb can bring a massive difference to your mind, body, and spirit.

