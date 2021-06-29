5 Helpful Tips For Purchasing A Caravan First Time

The investment we put into buying any vehicle is significant, and caravans have a particular classification. These holiday homes aren’t cheap, and purchasing the right one will mark the difference between an unforgettable road trip and one you hope to erase out of your mind.

So when it’s time to buy your first caravan, it’s good to keep an eye out for key details. Although the price of the caravan will significantly affect your decision, it shouldn’t be the determining factor. In this article, you will learn about the top five things to look out for when searching for your first caravan.

1. Inspect the structure of the caravan

A quick search on Google will show you the vast amount of caravan dealers on the planet. These days, It is far more accessible to find various quality dealership models such as static caravans for sale UK. Yet, not all caravans are built the same. So, when you are looking for your holiday home, consider investing in one with a composite structure.

What this means is having a caravan that manufacturers build with layers for proper insulation. With a composite structure, your caravan will remain cool in summer and warm in winter. Moreover, this type of structure is more durable than the aluminium structure found in old caravans. The design also helps keep water ingress at bay.

2. Towing your car

It is common knowledge that you need a car to tow your caravan. What you might not be aware of is that not all vehicles can safely tow caravans. The rule here is that the caravan’s weight should not exceed 85 percent of the weight of your car. Therefore, before heading to any dealership, you must check if your vehicle can tow a caravan and, if so, what its weight limit is.

3. Buy a new or an old model?

Deciding between a pre-owned model or a brand new caravan will make a massive difference in your budget and customization options. Going for a pre-owned caravan means you will spend less, but you won’t be able to customize the holiday home as you wish. On the other hand, if you are looking for a spacious caravan on a budget to suit your large family, opting for pre-owned models may make more sense.

In contrast, you are likely to spend more on a brand new model, but you have the option to customize the caravan however you wish. You can choose specific furnishings and materials and make the space as luxurious as you want to. Moreover, the vehicle will be free from any damage and have no miles.

4. The layout will make or break your holiday

You could be heading to heaven on earth, but if the caravan’s layout doesn’t work for your family, you can expect everyone’s cranky level to be at an all-time high. Therefore, when you are shopping for a caravan, make sure that the layout works for your lifestyle. For example, a large bed may be best for you if you are travelling as a couple and don’t plan on having guests. However, bunk beds or pull-out beds may work better if you have kids, and you hope they will stick to their quarters.

Besides the beds, consider what your essentials are. Do you need a washroom, or do you plan on making pit stops for that? Do you need an adequately equipped kitchen to prepare meals for the kids, or do you prefer a spacious living area and keep the cooking to a minimum? Making sure that the layout works for your family is critical to ensure a smoother transition from your existing home to your home-on-wheels. One thing you should not skip on is the toilet. No matter how many pit stops you plan, it is always good to have your own that you can use regardless of how your itinerary plan looks.

5. Go down the rabbit hole and read the reviews

While it is best to avoid looking for answers on search engines for certain things such as symptoms, other things, like caravan stories, are a must before purchasing your own. If you have been exposed to dreamy shots of caravan life on Instagram, it is essential you read about the dos and don’ts of such road trips. A few keywords will bring up thousands of stories and opinions of people who have experienced the good and the bad of such holidays.

These stories shouldn’t put you off buying a caravan. Instead, they can help you look out for particular details when purchasing your caravan and what you need to make your experience a good one. Besides the dos and don’ts, it is good to review the dealerships before visiting to see how well-rated they are.

Once you find the caravan of your dreams, remember that you must add a few extras to the price listed. These can include things like insurance, a caravan starter pack, storage costs, and water tanks.

