So, you’ve got a day off work – great. There’s a slight problem though: you don’t know how to spend it. Go for a walk in the countryside? Relax at home and binge-watch some Netflix movies? Or maybe complete that list of errands you’ve been putting off. If you’re pulling your hair out and can’t make your mind up, then don’t worry. Here are 5 fun (and productive) ways to enjoy your day off work that will make it feel worthwhile.

1. Play Video Games

At the top of the list is an all-time classic: play some video games. Whether you’re a guy or a girl, there’s no better way to re-charge your batteries than playing some video games during a day off work. Depending on your personal preferences, you might feel like playing an action game or maybe something adventurous. A lot of people – unsurprisingly – enjoy playing online casino games during their time off. Every game you’ve heard of before is available, including poker and slots. Want a slice of the action? Check out the best online casinos AU.

2. Go for a Long Run

If you’ve been working in an office or standing on your feet for the past couple of months, your body might be in the need of some exercise. Rather than complicating everything with tons of weights and other workout equipment, you should go for a simple run instead. This will get the blood pumping and activate your muscles, which will ultimately make you feel great.

For extra benefit, you should track the distance of your runs. The best way to do this is by wearing a smartwatch – a device that will also track your heart rate, send your exercise reminders, and much more.

3. Spend a Couple of Hours on Self-Care

When you are on your day off work, you should run yourself a warm bath, grab your skincare essentials, and get to work on some self-care for a couple of hours. From exfoliating to moisturising, make sure to tick all the boxes. This way, you’ll feel like a brand-new person at the end of it all. Plus, your co-workers will probably notice how refreshed you look.

4. Go for a Haircut

If you’ve not had a haircut for a couple of months, now is the time to go get one. So, if you have a favourite salon or barbers, give them a call and arrange an appointment for a time that’s best for you. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could ask for a brand-new style – such as a bob haircut.

5. Tidy all Your Emails and Work Documents