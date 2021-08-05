5 Free Music Marketing: All You Need to Know

Music has been a great part of our daily lives through the years, no matter the genre or type of music you are into. This is why the music industry today still finds ways to adapt to the changing society. Music was consumed through boomboxes and cassettes in the early years. While the use of CDs and other devices was introduced in the 90s to the early 2000s.

As of lately, the success of these releases is dependent on the number of physical copies sold. As our methods of consuming these kinds of things change, artists adapt as well. They adapt by changing the platforms that they use. Music has evolved through the years.

So, in response, music marketing has also changed. In this article, we’ll be talking about the current music scene. We will also talk about the new music marketing schemes that are available today.

Music Industry Today

The technological advancements around us have influenced the way we do things daily. This includes music marketing and consumption. Artists, producers, and other involved parties turn to free music marketing platforms online.

Almost everything that we do has shifted to digital methods. So, different platforms offer free music online. These free music marketing platforms help artists to reach more listeners.

Through these platforms, artists and producers can avail free music marketing. This is helpful, especially in new music releases. These kinds of platforms are considered to be royalty-free music.

The artists and other creatives are not required to pay fees. If ever there is a fee, it would usually just be minimal. This is beneficial to independent artists. The reason is that it helps them cut down the promotion costs.

Different platforms offer creatives free music marketing. These platforms have varied strengths that can help artists promote their craft better. Below are some of the best free music marketing platforms today.

Free Music Marketing Platforms

1. Personal Website

If you are looking for a free music marketing host, you can do it on a personal website. Although a website is not free of charge, having one might be more beneficial in the long run.

Setting up a personal website might be costly in the beginning. But, you can use this by having no restrictions when it comes to your releases. You can incorporate features such as free music download. An extra feature is free music for videos to help you reach more listeners.

These kinds of free music marketing platforms give artists more artistic freedom. This way, creatives can advertise their music to their target audience.

2. Spotify

Spotify is one of the most popular free music marketing platforms today. This service has worked its way up to the music industry we have now.

One of the best features of this platform is that it offers detailed analytics on your music. For example, it provides a breakdown of your monthly listeners. This helps you measure your performance as an artist. It can make you understand the demographics of your listeners. It gives an overview of the age, gender, and location of listeners.

Also, they allow artists to customize their profiles to better cater to the audience. Spotify helps creatives increase their visibility. At present time, it has over 100 million paid subscribers.

3. YouTube

This platform hosts all kinds of video content and it is famous for that. It allows content creators, artists, mentors, and other individuals to upload their content. It also allows the artists to find their target audience. This is why it is one of the best free music marketing platforms that you can use.

YouTube offers an official artist channel where you can promote free music. Through their membership options, you can earn money. The paid membership allows you to profit from premium members.

Content creators can still earn from free memberships. This is done by putting advertisements on the content that you upload. This does not only help artists cut down on costs, but also helps them gain capital for further promotion.

YouTube videos are also guaranteed to be from the original creator. This can be double-checked through the verified feature. This feature allows users to differentiate the original creators. This helps avoid plagiarism and copyright issues. This way, the profit can go to creatives themselves.

4. SoundCloud

This free music marketing platform is considered the best for rising artists due to the following reasons. First, this platform is free both for the artist and the user. It allows both ends to release and enjoy the content, free of charge.

Second, this platform supports both audio and video content. So, artists do not need to upload videos all the time. This can help new and rising artists to spend their capital on other promotions.

It allows listeners to share it on different social media platforms. This can help in increasing the visibility and reach of the music. Besides, SoundCloud can be accessed across different devices. This includes laptops, desktops, and even mobile phones. This platform does not have issues loading on operating systems such as Android and iOS.

5. HUDL Music

Among these free music marketing platforms, HUDL is more focused on independent artists. They aim to give these artists an avenue for their craft. This includes producers, MCs, instrumentalists, and songwriters.

They offer free music marketing services for artists’ works to be accessible. This means that their services are free of the monthly promotional charges. Another great thing about this platform is that they also cater to the audience. This platform is for them to discover new tracks and content.

HUDL music allows creators to embed music players into their other platforms. This includes personal blogs and websites. This includes putting podcasts, tracks, and even albums in your profile. It also allows listeners to show their support by sending money through the TipJar.

Start Your Journey Today

There are various platforms that you can work with for free and promote your music. These platforms can help you reach greater heights and increase your reach as an artist. On top of these, these platforms are free for creatives who are new to the scene. Explore your options today and start your journey.