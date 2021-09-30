5 Examples of Positioning Statements & How You Can Create For Yourself

A positioning statement is valuable for any business owner, but it can sometimes be challenging to create. When creating your personal or company’s value proposition, keep in mind that the goal of your statement is to differentiate you from your competition.

However, it’s often an overlooked aspect of the business development process. This blog post aims to provide you with positioning statements examples of creating a powerful positioning statement for yourself or your company. Let’s get straight into it!

What Is Positioning Statement?

A positioning statement is a way to convey your brand’s identity and purpose in one concise sentence. This statement also works as a tool for all other marketing materials. Large corporations often use Positioning statements but can also be effective for smaller companies or individuals with products to offer the public.

A positioning statement is essential for any company that wants to survive in its industry. A positioning statement acts as a road map for your business’s success, helping you set a strategy and reach out to your target audience.

What Is The Purpose Of A Positioning Statement?

The purpose of a positioning statement is to help you focus on who you are as a brand and what value you’re bringing to the market. It explains the importance of your business to consumers in a way that should be easily understandable and relatable.

This helps you reach out to potential customers and gives them reasons why they should choose you over your competitors. Moreover, Emails are an indispensable way to reach your audience. Make sure to maintain your brand reputation using IP warming.

Tips To Write Your Own Position Statement

Think of your position statement as the company’s mission statement. It’s a concise and unambiguous declaration of how you intend to contribute to the world. So, when writing a position statement, it is essential to remember specific points. These include:

1. Outline the idea clearly and concisely

A position statement is your company’s “elevator pitch.” To begin, draught a plan that outlines everything that will be covered before you start going into the details.

2. Describe what makes your company’s brand stand out

Specify how your company’s brand is distinct and capable of providing a service or product that the competition does not.

3. Find the right market for your product or service

The position statement should include particular examples of your target audience and explain how you plan to assist them in resolving their challenges.

4. Stay committed to your core principles

The positioning statement for your brand should appropriately reflect your company’s fundamental core principles.

5. Keep it to a minimum

Even if you want the position statement to be short, don’t go crazy. Convey the essential information in short phrases like an SMS copy that grabs instant attention.

Now, let’s see the kind of position statements from well-known brands that have stood the test of time.

5 Examples of Positioning Statements That Paved The Way

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Positioning Statement:

Coca-Cola offers a wide choice of delightful options for consumers who seek high-quality drinks – each providing customers with a great experience. Unlike any other beverages, Coca-Cola products generate happiness and positively impact customers’ value, and the brand focuses heavily on customers’ interests.

2. Amazon

Amazon Positioning Statement:

Amazon sells books, films, home supplies, and more. Amazon gives almost everything you need in one spot for those with a bit of time in their days who want to reduce the stress of heading into the store. It also delivers things fast to customers using a dedicated driver workforce.

3. Nike

Nike Positioning Statement:

Nike is aimed at all kinds of athletes who desire clothes that give both efficiency and comfort. Nike makes sure that its customers realize that they are competing with their clothes and that it makes them feel like they are part of something larger.

4. Apple

Apple Positioning Statement:

Apple leads the technology business with the most innovative products for people who desire the most significant personal computer or mobile device. Apple stands for innovation, style, and simplicity. Their product designs are developed based on making products that are easy to use, look great, have excellent functionality, and are fun to own.

5. Facebook

Facebook Positioning Statement:

Facebook gives people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they connect billions of people worldwide, give them ways to share what matters most to them, and help bring people closer together. It provides a unique way of digitally enhancing your social life and encouraging customers to be part of the things they enjoy amongst the people around them.

Wrapping Up

Positioning statements are vital to any brand because, when done correctly, they help you to define your target audience and the value you provide. However, crafting an effective positioning statement can be difficult, but it is crucial. Take the time to prepare a position statement that genuinely captures your business or personal brand. Use these examples as inspiration for your positioning statement!