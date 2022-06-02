5 Essential Office Productivity Tips Gleaned From Pro Esports Players 

Esports players and corporate office workers both work full-time from a chair. There are few parallels between the two. While job dissatisfaction is expected in the business sector, the opposite is true in esports. Modern gamers are incredibly driven to do their best work.

Teams like Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and other top organizations utilize mental coaches, nutritionists, physical therapists, and computer experts. A good portion of what they do during the day is intended to boost their time spent at a computer.

Here are five things office workers (and HR personnel) can take to improve their job performance and happiness.

Five Esports Performance Boosters For Office Workers

Corporate team-building with esports has been around for a long time. The IBM esports group was founded seven years ago. Five years ago, Walmart created its internal esports squad.

In 2022, IBM, Meta, GM, Microsoft, and other organizations will participate in the Corporate Esports Association (CEA). When the CEA is held, teams from different businesses compete in League of Legends, Valiant, or Overwatch.

The goal of all three games is to work together as a team to achieve a common objective. Teams must develop effective communication and cooperation skills to succeed.

As esports gaming penetrates the corporate world, here are five pro esports techniques that office workers can use to boost performance.

Get regular exercise

Esports players train and exercise the same way as any other professional athlete. On the other hand, some esports athletes train even harder than others. To be the greatest, you must prepare the hardest, and this adage applies to esports.

In the office, many people are glued to their chairs all day. This is not good for your health. You need to get up and move around. Take a break every hour or so to walk around and stretch.

Sit with good posture.

Regular exercise, nutrition, and sleep habits will make your muscles stronger. It is also equally important to pick the right office or desk chair depending on your needs. Using an ergonomic office chair can boost your performance to a higher level with stronger back muscles. It can also help keep you in a crisp, formal posture all day long. On the other hand, ergonomic gaming chairs can provide a more flexible all-day support. Office or gamer-style ergonomic chairs have the same purpose: to help users sit with good posture for long periods. That aligns the spine, relieves muscles, and leaves more energy on the table for computing.

Choose one or the other depending on your environment and aesthetic preferences. Ergonomic office chairs have more conservative styling and smaller recline ranges. To maintain office appearances, they force users to sit upright. Gaming chairs come in a wider array of designs and promote more casual sitting styles.

In either case, proper usage trumps your choice of chair. Sit with planted feet. A supported lower back curve and a straight upper back for best results. With an excellent ergonomic chair and the proper configuration, getting the hang of healthy sitting should be easy.

Eat Clean, Drink Water

Proper nutrition and water intake have improved mental and physical performance. These two factors are essential for gaming performance. These two areas can be split into cognition, focus, and reactions, which are critical to gaming performance.

The five primary factors that influence these key performance characteristics are as follows: the kinds of meals you consume, when you eat them, the quantity of food you consume, blood sugar levels, and hydration.

It’s critical to think about both the food you eat and when you eat it. It’s also essential to consider the timing of your meals in conjunction with eating healthy foods. The best time to eat is generally within two hours of waking up and no later than six hours before bedtime. Ideally, you want to space out your meals evenly throughout the day. This will help keep your blood sugar levels consistent and minimize energy crashes.

This will ensure your energy levels remain stable without discomfort while sitting at your desk. When you’re in the middle of something, any food-related pain can distract you when you need to focus the most.

Get High-Quality Sleep Every Night

Sleep deprivation has been shown to cause a decrease in cognitive performance and reaction time. This is why it’s so essential for office workers to get a good night’s sleep every night.

In business, people often have to make tough decisions that can mean the difference between success and failure. Making these decisions under pressure is difficult if you’re not well-rested.

Your body recovers and repairs itself while you’re sleeping. This is when your brain consolidates memories and processes information learned during the day. If you don’t get enough sleep, your body and mind won’t be able to function at their best.

Dress For Comfort

While you don’t need to dress like a slob at work, you also don’t need to wear uncomfortable clothing. Dressing for comfort can help improve your overall mental and physical performance.

Many people make the mistake of dressing too formally for work. This can lead to discomfort and a lack of focus. It isn’t easy to concentrate on anything else when you’re uncomfortable.

On the other hand, some people dress too casually for work, leading to distractions. If you’re wearing clothes that are too informal, you may be more likely to lounge around in your chair instead of working.

Find the right balance by dressing comfortably but still looking professional. This will help you feel more relaxed and focused while you.

Esports Performance Boosters Deployed By HR

Office workers can deploy each of the five tips themselves:

Get regular exercise. Sit with good posture. Get good nutrition. Sleep well. Dress for comfort.

However, imagine getting HR teams involved in Corporate Esports Association (CEA) tournaments. That provides the segue to shoehorn esports hacks into the office.

Get regular exercise: staff health memberships, on-site gym, workout break times, etc. Sit with good posture: provide staff with ergonomic chairs and teach them how to use them. Get good nutrition: good food in the canteen. Sleep well: staff discounts on ergonomic mattresses Dress for comfort: company policy shift to allow esports-style team uniforms. Very comfy for workers; great visual promos for companies.

This can increase productivity, morale, and creativity in the office. HR teams are well-equipped to help with this and should look into how they can be more involved in esports.

As you can see, office workers can do several things to improve their performance by taking advice from professional gamers. By following these tips, you’ll be able to stay focused and minimize distractions. You’ll also be able to perform at your best while feeling happier.