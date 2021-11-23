5 Equipment You Must Have at Your Pathology Lab

Pathology is one of the sides of medical science that primarily concerns the cause, origin and nature of the disease. Currently, the use of pathology has been increased because of the pandemic. So it’s not an idea that might go in vain when you think about opening a pathology lab.

Are you curious about what types of equipment and tools you’ll need to stock up for your pathology lab? Starting a laboratory business might get overwhelming after all you have to consider everything from equipment to staffing to the safety of clients. The idea of starting a pathology lab can get thrown out of your mind instantly when you realise you have to do all this super hectic stuff, but you can get the help you need by asking someone who has already been in the pathology lab business or you can consult some doctors for guidance.



Don’t second guess when you are planning to do something new or open some new business. If you break the above hectic considerations in half you’ll have plenty of time to figure out what are the must-have things for the laboratory. We are here with some must-have pieces of equipment for the pathology lab. Scroll down to know more:

1. Evaporators



There are many types of evaporators for pathology labs. Some are used to separate organic solvents, while others are used to separate water. But its main goal is simply to dry up the sample which is up for testing by using motion, heat or gas to remove any unwanted parts of the sample.



Important considerations when picking out a laboratory evaporator are the type, the application, footprint, and speed by which it has the potential to dry up the samples. There are different types of evaporators like Blowdown, Centrifugal or Rotary but the most commonly used are Nitrogen, Vacuum and Rotary evaporators. There are quite a few options for choosing, but choose wisely!

2. Microscopes



One of the laboratory equipment that is used on a daily basis is Microscopes. This heavy piece of lab equipment is necessary and go to equipment for every sample. The microscope is used for enlarging any small images like cell samples or searching for bacterias in blood samples so that one can see what abnormalities or bacterias are found in the sample. To detect certain diseases or illnesses microscopes are the first equipment that is used. After that, the report is prepared for samples.

3. Freezers and Fridges

Fridges are not only used for saving your favourite ice cream but it is also used in laboratories to store samples at a certain temperature. No doubt freezers are available in different varieties, so choose one that complements your laboratory design or colour.

From free-standing to walk-in, there are many fridges to store samples. Those scary injections which frighten you are also saved in fridges or freezers to keep it fresh(now, don’t think of breaking it!). Freezers/Fridges are used to save many samples that are needed to be tested properly with a certain temperature. Samples are necessary to be stored in fridges.

4. Incubators



Incubators are important lab equipment just like microscopes. It is used to grow any cell cultures or microbiological samples. Incubators help in maintaining a proper internal temperature, to check the level of humidity, and gaseous content so that it can help the cultures to grow and be ready for testing.



Incubators are essential for different experimental work in cell biology, microbiology and molecular biology, it depends on the sample. Moreover, it is also used to culture both bacterial and eukaryotic cells. So, incubators are definitely one of the core equipment in a laboratory.

5. Centrifuge



When you need to transfer blood or tissues, the centrifuge is the instrument of choice.”

The centrifuge is an instrument used for separating cells or substances based on weight. To use it, one must spin samples in a circle at high speed, which separates particles based on their density. This machine can be used for blood analysis and will provide accurate results. There are different types of centrifuges like Multipurpose high-speed centrifuges, Clinical centrifuges, Microcentrifuges. You can decide which centrifuge is the best fit for your lab.

These are some must-have equipment for a pathology lab that you can easily get on Labec. Selecting perfect pathology lab equipment is a thoughtful process so don’t rush it.