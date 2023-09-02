If you’re an aspiring Twitch influencer, then you know the need to get more chatters on your Twitch stream. If you get more chatters, your engagement rate on the stream will be increased due to which, you are more likely to get ads and sponsors. However, it is not an easy task to get more chatters on your Twitch stream automatically. It requires some time, dedication and of course, tips to follow. So here are the 5 easy ways to get more chatters on Twitch stream. Let’s get started-

1. Pick a communicative niche

The first step to get started is to pick a niche where you can talk. As you already know, there are more than 10 niches and several categories available on Twitch and it’s just not gaming anymore. If you have picked up a niche to stream on, make sure that it is communicative. Now what do I mean from communicative?

To simplify it, let us understand it from an example. If your niche is about some tips, and tricks or about educating your audience, your viewers are more likely to ask questions and comment on their queries. Even if they don’t have anything to ask, they might comment with some good wishes or complaints or suggestions which surely will increase your chats.

2. Stream more often

If you’re streaming very low, then please know that it is not going to work like this. Even if did, the chances are high that you were lucky but it can not happen in the long run. Thus, you need to ensure that you increase your streams’ frequency.

If you were just streaming 1-2 times a week, then increase it to 4-5 depending on your response. Although you will not get a very good response initially, it will get better with time.

Tip- While you increase the frequency of streaming, do not underestimate the power of the length of your streams. Keep it somewhere between 2-4 hours and not less than that.

3. Use Streampog

Okay, let’s talk about the easiest method to get more chatters on your Twitch stream. Even if you’re doing everything this guide has mentioned, you must try Streampog once in your life. But what is that hype all about? Well, Streampog is a service-based website that sells you some genuine Twitch stream chatters at a very affordable price. The reason why we’re promoting Streampog is because of the kind of service they offer. Some of their features include-

Top-notch quality chatters- There are various websites dealing in such services. But one of the best things about Streampog is their top-notch chatters account that looks too good to be true.

Instant delivery- You don’t have to wait for hours after placing an order on this website. When you place an order, Streampog will start delivering your order instantly.

Real-time chatters- The chatters they’re going to offer will make complete sense and won’t look like paid ones as they all will be real-time chatters and that surely will aid in increasing engagement.

Extremely affordable- Talking about the prices, it starts from $1.45 for 25 chatbots and goes up to $14.90 for 500 chatbots. These prices are extremely affordable and thus, you can rely on them.

24*7 help- If you’re facing some issues with any of their services, you can easily contact the help centre anytime as they’re 24*7 available at your service.

If you want to try it, you can click here and try the Streampog chatter services.

4. Interact more

While running a stream, you need to interact more and more with your viewers. Do not get lost in streaming that you forget to communicate with your viewers; the more you connect with them personally, the more they will chat and comment on your streams. To keep the interaction alive, you can share your personal story, or can also run a question-answer segment where your viewers will comment down and ask questions while you will be reading them and answering. Other than that, you can also ask them what you should stream next and they will comment on their suggestions.

5. Run a giveaway

Last, if you want to reach some number, then you can also try conducting a giveaway contest where you will be asking your followers to complete some activities like-

Follow you on Twitch

Comment on your streams

Like your streams

Share it with their friends

and more. If they complete all these tasks, they will be eligible to participate in the giveaway and encourage and boost them, treat them with not just 1 but 3 prizes and make sure that you keep the prizes interesting enough that they even think of competing for it.

