5 Cryptocurrency Apps Worth Checking Out in 2022

While the crypto universe is flooded with a wide variety of apps and continuing to grow every day, finding the best apps available on the market is not an easy task. Whether you are a bitcoin expert or are relatively new to the market, below are the five best apps that are essential for all bitcoin users to experience. Many of these apps are free to use and help give expert guidance on tracking the cryptocurrency markets, all while providing the user with a financial return on their crypto holdings. Some of these apps also do not require the tedious login or Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process, allowing customers to start managing their cryptocurrency right away.

Ledn

Ledn is primarily a staking platform, allowing users to store all types of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and stablecoin. While it does allow customers to purchase cryptocurrency, its main function is to allow its customers to stockpile their crypto assets and earn a solid return on investment.



Similar in scope to the Celsius app, Ledn consistently gives its users a solid 6%-10% return on investment from their cryptocurrency, all while providing a more conservative and safe approach toward investing in cryptocurrency. Its more laid-back approach to investing, which contrasts sharply with the overall aggressive environment that categories much of the current crypto market, is ideal for newer or inexperienced investors.

Voyager

Voyager functions as an investment broker, providing users with access to more than a dozen cryptocurrency exchange platforms and over 50 tradable cryptocurrencies. Voyager, in effect, consolidates an individual’s entire crypto investment platform into one app, enabling them to avoid the burden of managing multiple exchanges or accounts.



Customers buy or make a trade simply by selecting the specific currency that they want without having to choose the specific exchange where it comes from. While this app is very easy to use, it doesn’t have a desktop app, a feature that some users prefer. If you are going to sign up to voyager make sure to check out their latest reward code offers they have, as they often will give $25 when you use one.

Exodus

Exodus is exclusively a wallet app that gives users the option to store a limited amount of cryptocurrency apart from exchanges and lending platforms. Its fees are very low, and it has gained recognition in the crypto market for its ability to operate at a high level on both iOS and Android systems. While Exodus may not be quite as secure as its traditional hardware wallet counterparts, it still does a very good job at conveniently securing smaller amounts of cryptocurrency.

Lolli

Lolli allows users to earn bitcoin when they are shopping online at thousands of different retail brands including Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Nike. While other apps have similar rewards programs, Lolli sets itself apart by allowing its customers to earn bitcoin in the form of satoshis or baby bitcoins, which accrue in value over time. Unlike many other crypto apps, Lolli also provides new users with various sign-up bonus deals, normally accessible from a referral code from an existing user. To get a new user sign-up bonus, the referral code must be entered at the time the account is created.

FTX Portfolio Tracker

FTX Portfolio Tracker allows its customer to track the valuation of their cryptocurrency in real-time. It is one of the most user-friendly cryptocurrency apps available on the market, as well as one of the most trusted. Originally known as Blockfolio, it was recently purchased by the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in 2020, quickly becoming one of the largest apps of its kind. This acquisition is the blueprint for future cryptocurrency transactions, exemplifying how a partnership between multiple crypto platforms can create a superior product for users that can dominate the industry.

Summary

We are confident that these apps will be as helpful to you as they have been to many of our users. Be sure to contact us with any other helpful crypto apps as we are constantly looking to update our list with the best apps available. Since we are always looking to increase our network of dynamic crypto users, please share this article with your friends if it was helpful. The ever-changing crypto market underlines the importance of being aware of the best crypto apps available.