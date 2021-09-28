5 Clothing Business Ideas Worth Investing in

The UK is one of the top countries known for manufacturing over £9.1billion of clothes each year. Whether it’s men, women or kids apparel, the garment industry is growing steadily and it doesn’t seem to stop steaming anytime soon.

With so much happening on this front, it is natural to feel confused or overwhelmed. No worries!

Herein, we are sharing 5 profitable clothing business opportunities you can invest in.

1. Cloth manufacturing

Manufacturing clothes is one of the fastest-growing and billion-dollar businesses not just in the UK but worldwide.

You can set up a small boutique to large scale garments factory where you can manufacture anything like ladies apparel, men’s shirts, or kids’ clothes.

All you need is to:

Prepare a full-proof business strategy including an investment plan

Select the category you want to work on whether women’s, men’s or kid’s clothes

Find a suitable space like a showroom or warehouse

Get ahead of all legal formalities

Arrange raw material and fabrics

Install high-end machines like sewing and weaving machines

Whether you’re starting small or have a market reputation, gain the market knowledge and expertise to make premium-quality clothes that set the bar high for your brand.

With patience and perseverance, you will be in no time among the top clothing manufacturers in the UK. Make clothes, sell to local businesses and make big money.

2. Wholesale clothing business

Want to make quick money? Start a clothing line business. The market has potential if you have got good industry contacts.

Wholesalers buy & stock clothes in bulk from different manufacturers at genuine prices. They sell them to retailers, garment stores and online companies that sell directly to consumers.

All you need is good links, open communication and knowledge of fashion trends to succeed in this business.

3. Open an online clothing store

You will be surprised to know that over 80 % of the world population shopped online in 2020.

Most people prefer shopping online while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

This makes the E-commerce business surely a profitable idea to invest in. The online clothing industry is quite large and is evolving to make room for many players.

There are different ideas like:

Create an e-commerce site and sell your own designs

Buy garments from manufacturers or wholesalers and sell them on popular marketplaces like Amazon

4. T-shirt printing

Do you have a creative bent of mind? The t-shirt printing business is an excellent business idea.

Demand for custom-printed shirts is growing. You can customise the t-shirts as per the needs of the customers or businesses. A brand logo, personal text, images or anything else.

Buy printers, heat press, computers and a good quantity of plain, blank t-shirts and set the ball rolling in.

5. Dry cleaning services

As per sources, dry-cleaning & laundry services global market size in 2019 was valued at USD 60.88 billion.

The business involves everything from washing, drying to ironing clothes for companies or direct customers. You can either start as a part-time or full-time business.

All you have to do is:

Make a plan

Get necessary machines and material

Gain knowledge about various fabrics and how they work in water & chemicals

Learn various washing & ironing techniques

Get an idea of how to fold clothes

You can even hire specialised workers to do the task for you.

In the end…

Every business idea will reap good profits but choose the one as per your interest, budget and needs.

Have I missed any business idea that can be a flourishing opportunity for fashion lovers? Do comment below!