In this article, I will share my top 5 best ways to buy bitcoin in 2023, their pros and cons, how you can choose amongst them, and many more.

A recent survey found that 60% of Americans have heard of Bitcoin at least once. Yet only 5% hold digital currency.

If only 5% hold it — does that mean a lot of people are lost and don’t know the best places to buy bitcoin?

After all, statistics don’t lie. The survey was conducted by the Global Blockchain Council and SurveyMonkey. The results indicated that most people think it is hard to purchase bitcoin.

And maybe you think so too.

But the truth is: it’s EASY.

The important question is: where and how can I buy bitcoin?

By reading this article, you will discover the best way to buy bitcoin and to have clear guidance on the different ways to buy bitcoin, based on your preference.

So read on, take action, learn how to buy bitcoin, and be part of this financial revolution.

Our Favorite Exchanges to Buy Bitcoin

We here at CryptoManiaks have all been involved in the crypto world for a long time. We experienced countless issues with liquidity, security, and customer service.

As we’ve made mistakes, we’ve also learned. Here is the sum of our knowledge: a list of exchanges we use and trust, and which I consider as the best places to buy bitcoin.

And the winners are eToro, Coinbase, and BitBuy.

1. eToro

You may recognize the name eToro. You may even be able to picture their logo (their name in green with little horns like a bull). That’s because eToro is one of the most famous sites that offers cryptocurrency trading and investing too.

With all their offers combined, eToro counts more than 20 million users on their platform. Simply put, when looking for where to buy bitcoin — eToro is one of the best.

Pros

Well established. eToro was founded in 2007

eToro is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Many deposit methods. Deposits can be made via debit card, bank transfer, Paypal, Skrill, and more

Low fees. A fee of 1% is added to the spread when buying or selling crypto assets

Many cryptocurrencies. There are 27 coins available for purchasing and trading

Social trading integrated. You can copy experienced traders’ strategies

Cash holdings are FDIC insured for up to $250,000 for US residents

Cons

Due to local regulations , you cannot register an account on eToro if you reside in Canada, Israel, Japan, and Turkey.

Non-trading fees. eToro charges withdrawal fees and inactivity fees

Only one account currency. Accounts must be in USD, and conversions are subject to fees

2. Coinbase

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is considered by the majority of investors as one of the best places to buy Bitcoin.

Coinbase has over 68 million users and went public in April of 2021. The platform is available in over 100 countries and supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies with more being added regularly.

Pros

Coinbase is insured. This brings incredible peace of mind

Incredible level of security. Your cryptocurrencies are safe even in the event of a hack so it’s one of the safest ways to buy bitcoin. Rest easy.

Legal and regulated. Coinbase is legal in every country from which it operates

Open to residents of most countries. Some features vary based on your country of residence

Easy interface. The site and mobile app are quick to understand and use

Many cryptos available. Coinbase has over 100 cryptos available with more being added all the time

Cons

Limits on features. You can use Coinbase to its full potential only if you’re a US, UK, or EU resident.

High off-platform transaction fees. Fees are based on the estimate of the network transaction fees that Coinbase anticipates paying for each transaction, and are disclosed at the time of transaction.

3. BitBuy

The number of decent Bitcoin-investing platforms available to Canadians is fairly limited as most international platforms do not welcome Canadians or do not offer them the same amenities as other platforms. So what is the best exchange to buy bitcoin in Canada?

BitBuy is probably the best way to buy Bitcoin for Canadian residents. Founded in 2013, they offer a great user experience as well as reasonable fees.

Pros:

BitBuy is a registered money service business regulated by FINTRAC

Low fees. Funding fees, trading fees and withdrawal fees are all reasonable compared to the competition in Canada

Successfully audited. BitBuy has gone through many regulatory and financial audits successfully

Highly secure. They store most funds in cold storage, which means your funds should be safe

User-friendly platform. They offer a pleasant user experience

Nine cryptocurrencies available. Not great, but not bad for a Canadian exchange.

Cons:

Only one fiat accepted. The only fiat accepted is CAD

Limited availability. BitBuy is only available in Canada

4. Kraken

Kraken has established itself as one of the most secure crypto exchanges in the world and is the only crypto company that has obtained the Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI) license.

They offer a world-class exchange that is available in most countries. Given their active users, the large number of cryptocurrencies they offer, and their good reputation, you can expect a very high-quality experience with the platform.

Pros:

Extremely Trustworthy. Kraken is the only crypto company in the world with a US banking license, which is notoriously difficult to obtain.

Many trading interfaces. There are five different types of trading interfaces varying in complexity. Most exchanges only offer ONE.

Earn & Staking Features. Let your digital assets work for you by staking them and earning interest through Kraken’s ‘Earn’ accounts. You can earn up to 20% annually!

OTC Desk. Kraken serves institutional and high-net-worth individuals through their white-glove OTC services.

Great Selection of Tokens. Kraken has curated a strong offering of 78 tokens and 357 markets full of liquidity.

No Minimum Deposit. Trade with as much or as little as you want.

Degressive Fee Structures. The more you trade, the less you pay in fees.

Cons:

No Futures Products for US citizens. US Citizens can only use trade spot products due to complicated regulatory frameworks. Other US exchanges, however, do offer futures products.

No Fiat / Fiat Trading for US citizens. US citizens can not trade fiat/fiat pairs; however, they can trade all the available crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs.

Not Many Features outside of Trading. Kraken focuses on trading and staking. Other exchanges have NFT marketplaces, debit cards, hotel & airline bookings, and more exotic offerings.

Small Selection of order types. They don’t offer OCO orders or trailing stops.

5. Huobi

While not available in the United States, Huobi has made a name for itself and has built an impressive suite of cryptocurrency-related investment products. They have a massive offering of tokens and very few county restrictions.

Pros:

Many crypto options. Offer hundreds of cryptos for trading

Crypto-to-Crypto trades. As well as debit and credit card trades

Robust Help Center. You can learn more about what you are trading.

Simple User Interface. If you are new to crypto, you will have no problem navigating the platform.

Huge token selection. Over 350 tokens are available to trade. Huobi also includes an introduction page for each of these tokens.

Cons:

Complaints about Customer Support. Some customers have made note of bad customer support experiences that they’ve had.

Relatively low volume. The exchange is one of the oldest still running and its volume is relatively low when compared to contemporaries like Kraken.

Honorable Mentions

If you’re looking for more ways to buy Bitcoin, these are also good options:

Introduction To The Crypto World

People mix up Bitcoin with Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, Exchanges (like eToro and Coinbase), Wallets (like Blockchain.com) and others. Some basic knowledge is mandatory before you get started.

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies. But all cryptocurrencies are not Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the first and most important cryptocurrency.

You don’t have to buy 1 whole Bitcoin. Bitcoin is divisible. It’s even more divisible than the dollar. $1 can be divided into 2 decimal points: $1.00 — while Bitcoin can be divided into 8: 1.0000000 This means you could own 0.00000001 BTC (short for Bitcoin).

Bitcoin is built on Blockchain If Bitcoin was a car, imagine Blockchain as the road that allows Bitcoin to travel from one user to another.

Exchanges, like eToro and Coinbase , are independent websites that allow you to exchange fiat money (like the US dollar) for cryptocurrencies.

Wallets, like Blockchain.com, are software that facilitates access to the blockchain. They are used to transfer and store Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies securely.

You will discover more about the cryptocurrency world and jargon as you learn the best way to buy Bitcoin. First, you need to answer the following question: where can I buy Bitcoin, and how do I buy Bitcoin?

Soon, you’ll realize that the best places to buy Bitcoin depend on where you live, as well as your expectations.

Finding the Right Site For Your Needs

There are plenty of exchanges and ways to buy Bitcoin in 2023. Do you know how to choose the best exchanges to buy bitcoin? Some are better than others, and each of them has different characteristics.

Before I reveal how to invest in Bitcoin based on your needs, you first need to know what YOU want and how to buy bitcoins.

Here’s what you should take into account:

1. Anonymity

Exchanges, especially the large ones, are required by law to only accept users who comply with KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements. Such legal requirements are useful to prevent money laundering and funds being used to finance terrorism. This means that though one exchange may be one of the best ways to buy bitcoin, you do need to provide and verify your identity to do so.

2. Fees

Different exchanges charge different fees. Goes without saying. If you’re looking for the cheapest way to buy bitcoin vs. the fastest way to buy bitcoin — then fees will come into effect.

3. Ease of use

Some exchanges are simpler to use. The ease of verifying your identity, the user interface, the customer service all play a role in what exchange you will prefer.

4. Payment methods

Did you know you can buy Bitcoin with a credit or debit card? Then there are the standard methods: bank account transfer, cash, and more.

5. Regulatory compliance

Making sure your exchange complies with regulations is a smart idea. If the exchange is asking for KYC and AML checks, you can rest assured you’re on the right path.

6. Security

Identity theft is no joke. Passwords get stolen, identities are impersonated, and more. Make sure your exchange offers 2FA and other security features so that you stay secure.

7. Limits

Sometimes exchanges act like banks in regard to withdrawal limits. Your withdrawal limits will often be based on your level of identity verification. Still, some exchanges offer higher withdrawal limits than others and that makes them the best exchanges to buy bitcoin.

8. Liquidity

Trading volume is an essential factor. Larger exchanges will have more liquidity, which means you’ll be able to buy and sell a high amount of bitcoin at a better, more even, and fair price.

9. Speed

The speed at which an exchange can process your order can be quite important. After all, you don’t want your Bitcoin order stuck on a waiting list while its value jumps all over the charts.

10. Are your funds insured?

Arguably, this is one of the most critical factors on this list when you want to choose the best exchanges to buy bitcoin. Your exchange should carry insurance. What if the exchange goes down, is hacked, or the founder makes off with the money? Make sure to choose an exchange that protects you when deciding where to buy bitcoin online.

11. Reputation

Does your exchange have a bad reputation? It’s easy to google ‘X exchange reviews’ and see what people have gone through.

Do beware of the ratings though. Most exchanges have bad reviews on public sites. This is because people rate them mostly when they’re experiencing serious issues.

When checking an exchange’s reputation, check the negative comments individually. You will often notice patterns (bad customer service, locked out of their account, etc.). This will give you a more accurate view than the global rating.

12. Customer service

Customer service is a factor that doesn’t seem important until something goes wrong and you need it. Response times, support levels, and languages are all good to consider when wondering where to buy bitcoin.

13. Geo-restriction

Some exchanges may not be fully available in your country. You’ll find a link for each of my picks to help you determine if you can use the exchange or not in your area.

Takeaway: There are hundreds of exchanges from which you can buy bitcoin. In the end, you should choose your favorite option based on your country of residence and your personal preferences.

CryptoManiaks Tips: I suggest you sign up to all of these exchanges. It should only take you a few minutes. In the crypto world, it’s best to have as many options as possible as the industry changes quickly, and you need to stay up to date with the best way to buy bitcoin.

Payment Methods Compared

There’s no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ — not in shirts, not in pants, and not when investing in Bitcoin.

So here is a short comparison of payment methods to help you determine which one fits your needs best.

Credit/Debit Card

Investing in Bitcoin using your credit card is easy and fast. Easy because you don’t need to get up (except maybe to get your card to read the numbers). Fast because it’s like buying anything else with a credit card. Keep in mind the amount you can buy is relatively low (to prevent fraud), and the fees are high too (since credit card payments can be reversed and that’s a risk for sellers).

Bank transfers

Bank transfers are a bit slow, but the amount you can buy is quite high. The fees are very low, especially on exchanges. Overall, this is one of the best methods to be a profitable cryptocurrency investor.

Cash

Cash is the only way to buy Bitcoin anonymously. Credit cards and bank accounts are linked to your identity. Cash isn’t. Using cash at a Bitcoin ATM can be relatively quick and easy. So can buying from someone on platform similar to LocalBitcoins, the most popular anonymous way to buy Bitcoin. But keep in mind that neither are insured, and fees vary greatly. Because of these factors, it is not the best way to buy bitcoin.

PayPal

Paypal is surely the easiest way to buy Bitcoin — even easier than your credit card. To buy bitcoin with Paypal, however, you will usually have to exchange Paypal money for cash or transfer money to your bank account, and use either of these methods. In this case, Paypal becomes the worst way to buy Bitcoin, quite frankly. The fees will be high, there is no anonymity, and it can take a long time.

The Cheapest Place To Buy Bitcoin

eToro is the cheapest place to buy Bitcoin and other cryptos. A fee of 1% is added to the spread when buying or selling crypto assets on eToro. The fee is included in the price shown when users open or close a position.

Coinbase also offers competitive prices for US residents, and so does BitBuy for Canadian residents.

CryptoManiaks Tips: If you want to buy Bitcoin with the cheapest fees possible, using your bank account to deposit funds is most of the time the way to go.

The Safest Way To Buy Bitcoin

All the options listed here are the safest ways to buy Bitcoin to the best of my knowledge.

They all offer security through different aspects: eToro has been running for over 14 years and is regulated in many countries. Coinbase offers many security features in addition to insurance that covers certain types of losses, and so on.

CryptoManiaks Tips: To keep my ID and account safe, I always turn on 2FA for all the crypto exchanges I use. You should do the same!

The Easiest Way To Buy Bitcoin

From our list, the easiest way to buy Bitcoin is eToro.

Their registration process is smoother than the alternatives, you can deposit without fees, and they allow you to trade even if they haven’t approved your verification documents. That makes it one of the best exchanges to buy Bitcoin.

The Fastest Way To Buy Bitcoin

What’s the fastest way to buy Bitcoin? You can quickly purchase Bitcoin through the eToro app with a debit card or credit card with a debit feature.

Another option is a BTM (short for ‘Bitcoin ATM’). Bitcoin ATMs are popping up in countries around the world.

Even medium-sized cities like Portland, Oregon have a handful of BTM’s. These machines enable you to walk up, insert cash, and take out BTC

How Do I Buy Bitcoin Near Me?

BTMs are popping up across cities and countries worldwide. The easiest way to find them is by Coin ATM Radar.

Some BTMs do require ID verification, however. Not all but some. This varies depending on state laws (in the US) and country or even city laws (outside the US). Be sure to Google your local BTM laws, or when you visit a BTM, read their guide before buying.

Best Ways To Buy Bitcoin Anonymously

The days of buying Bitcoin anonymously are dwindling. There was a time when people could go to Shapeshift or Changelly to purchase BTC anonymously. These days, governments have begun to crack down, enforcing KYC and AML laws on most bitcoin buying platforms.

The best way to buy Bitcoin anonymously now is to buy it directly from someone. You can do this by attending a Bitcoin meetup, if there is one in your area, and asking if anyone wants to trade — or by searching through Localbitcoins for a seller with a solid reputation.



Best Ways To Buy Bitcoin With PayPal

If you use an established intermediary such as eToro which accepts PayPal deposits without fees, buying Bitcoin with PayPal is an excellent option, and probably the best way to buy Bitcoin you can find.

However, I do not advise buying BTC with PayPal if the cryptocurrency exchange doesn’t offer it as a payment method. You will need to go through intermediaries, and the fee can go up to 10% per trade.

Best Place To Buy Bitcoin With A Credit/Debit Card

The best way to buy bitcoin with a credit or debit card is to find a platform that offers excellent security, acceptable fees and that is convenient to use.

eToro is the best way to buy Bitcoin with a debit card for most people. It’s free, it’s convenient, and it’s fast.

Coinbase is also an excellent option, especially if you consider that they are available pretty much worldwide.

On the other hand, BitBuy doesn’t offer deposits with a credit/debit card.

If you prefer anonymity, you can buy cryptocurrencies with credit cards and debit cards at LocalBitcoins , but the rates will be much higher

Best Ways To Buy Bitcoin With Your Bank Account

eToro and Coinbase (US, UK, and EU residents) are again the best places to go.

Using your bank account requires verifying your identity. But these exchanges know how to make this process smooth and easy

How To Buy More Cryptocurrencies, or ‘Altcoins’

Most platforms allowing you to buy Bitcoin with fiat have a limited number of cryptocurrencies available. If you want to buy more cryptocurrencies, you’ll have to use platforms that allow you to trade your Bitcoin for other cryptocurrencies.

To buy more cryptocurrencies, Binance (the international version of the platform) is the best exchange, and one of the biggest in the world. When searching for the best way to buy cryptocurrencies in general, altcoins of all sorts, this exchange stands out.

Pros:

Basic accounts do not need ID verification. Preserve your anonymity.

Binance goes to great lengths to ensure your security

100+ of the best altcoins available

Binance regularly updates its list of cryptocurrencies available to keep its offering as qualitative as possible.

Low fees – 0.1% and lower.

They innovate constantly. For example, Binance has created its token named Binance Coin (BNB). If you own some, then your fees can be further reduced.

Cons:

Not the best customer service.

Not insured.

See You On The Other Side!

There you have it. A full and comprehensive list of the best way to buy Bitcoin in 2023 according to your preferences.

Remember, buying Bitcoin is the way to enter the fascinating cryptocurrency space and learn about it. Once you own some Bitcoin, you’ll discover a lot of new opportunities.

FAQ

Should I consider buying bitcoins?

Yes. You don’t need much. Even something small like $5 will allow you to buy a few bits of Bitcoin. This will help you learn about this new technology and how to buy, sell, and transfer it. After that, you can decide to buy more or not.

How do I buy bitcoin legally?

As long as you can buy Bitcoin legally in your country of residence, then you can buy it anywhere: personally from someone, on an exchange, or even earning it through work or through Bitcoin faucets.

What are the safest sites to buy bitcoin?

The safest sites to buy Bitcoin are those that require you to complete KYC and AML. This means proving your identity. If they ask you to do this, it means they are following laws, are responsible, and report to their government. This reduces the chances of them being an exit scam type of company.

What is the cheapest way to buy bitcoin?

The cheapest way to buy Bitcoin is to buy it from someone at the current exchange rate. This will let you avoid transaction fees. If you can’t find this as a method then find a large exchange with small transaction fees.

