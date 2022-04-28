5 Best Moving Companies in Burlingame and Bay Area Who Can Move Everything – Literally

Living in the Bay Area is a blessing due to the paradise climate and vibrant lifestyle. However, moving from place to place with all your possessions can spoil even the best of experiences. We know how hard it can be to find trustworthy movers in a specific area, that’s why we’ve made it our task to pick the best moving companies in Burlingame.

We tried to select companies with different special features and offers, so you can find the one that matches your exact needs. Read on and be equipped for your next move. These teams will make it as smooth and trouble-free as possible.

The company has 5 stars rating on Yelp and many positive reviews from customers. It is locally owned and locally operated, holds a license, and offers competitive pricing. The company has a few years of operations under its belt, that’s why this Burlingame movers team is experienced enough to handle and execute all major kinds of moving.

Services:

The list of services includes residential, commercial, local, and long-haul moving, packing and unpacking services, future assembling, dismounting, and mounting of heavy manufacturing equipment if a business is relocating, storage services, transportation of fragile and heavy items like a piano, and even a virtual consultation on the moving procedure and corresponding expenses. Packaging is also provided (for a fee), from regular boxes to wraps and crates (check the pricing at https://sfadamsmoving.com/).

Their working hours deserve a separate remark, as the company operates 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week long without weekends. It means that you can use their services after your working hours or on your day off, which is exceptionally convenient.

Pricing:

Price rates are one of the key advantages of SF Adams Moving, the basic service starts at $95 per hour. Adding more people and more services to the package will boost the price, but reasonable. So far, this is the most competitive offer that we have found.

What customers say:

People who sought moving services Burlingame and contracted them are happy with the company and praise its strong, punctual, and polite staff. The team can pack carefully, haul heavy items when necessary, and they always keep in touch before and after the moving process.

Summary: competitive pricing, a wide range of services, long working hours and positive impressions of customers make this company our top recommendation in the Bay Area.

2. Pure Moving Company

This company has 5 solid stars on Yelp as one of the best movers Bay Area, is locally owned and locally operated, and holds an official license. Its pricing is average on the market, without excessive premiums or hidden costs, and a few years of operations let it engage in the most complex moving undertaking and deliver what they promise.

Services:

The company provides all standard services of assembly/reassembly, loading, packing, and unpacking, local, mid-range, and long-haul moves, storage, includes some basic insurance, and guarantees careful protection of moved items to avoid damage. The packing toolkit of the company is vast, the offer includes a complete set of packing materials like tape and shrink wrap, moving tools, and accessories like blankets, pads, straps, and so on. You can pack your possessions or let the team do the job for you. If you need to move a senior member of your family, these movers in Burlingame can do it, too.

Working hours are reasonable, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with working hours shortened to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Yes, the team is available on weekends so you can plan your move for Saturday or Sunday.

Pricing:

The price rates start from $129/per hour for 2 movers, plus $50 for every additional mover involved. Packing is provided at a nominal cost. That’s an average market rate, plus the company offers discounts and deals.

What customers say:

Customers recommend the company movers as very professional, punctual, careful with their belongings, open to negotiations if something goes slightly not as planned, and overall polite and helpful.

Summary: everything is fine about this company and the services it delivers, so you can safely book a move with it.

3. Careful Movers

Yelp gives the company 5 stars squarely, and the company claims to have a record of 18 years of running the moving business. Careful Movers offer some specialties like eco-friendly packaging material and provide all services you may expect from a well-established and licensed moving company.

Services:

Like all other best movers Burlingame, this company offers commercial and residential moving, junk removal, basic insurance of transported goods, and other accompanying assistance. It includes furniture dismantling and assembly, packing and unpacking, storage services, transportation and handling of valuable and fragile items, and virtual consultation on how to organize the move in the best possible way. As a separate option, the company can provide special eco-friendly E-Crates (for rent), made of recycled plastic. If you want to reduce your carbon imprint and the amount of trash left after moving, you can benefit from this option.

Working hours differ depending on the day of the week. They work 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. So you can book a move in the first half of a day off if the need arises.

Pricing:

Rates are median compared to other Bay Area moving companies; namely, they start from $125 per hour for a minimal number of movers, plus an extra fee for every additional mover. The company offers discounts and deals, so check it in advance.

What customers say: customers are perfectly happy with the movers’ team and praise their professionalism and ability to maintain contact with customers. People did not need to guess what will happen next as everything was explained in advance (and executed according to the plan).

Summary: a reliable company with a professional team. Whether you will order their E-Crates or opt for regular boxes, their services will be excellent, according to the reviews written by customers.

4. Sunny Moving Company

According to Yelp, the company deserves a solid 5 stars rating. It is a woman-owned and operated local business, so if you want to show some solidarity or support local or a woman-owned company, go for it. The provided services are great, so you don’t trade quality for solidarity – you get it all.

Services:

The company offers various moving services for a very reasonable price, including short- and long-distance moves, packing/unpacking, furniture assembly after transportation, piano and heavy items moving, etc. All in all, you can expect all standard moving services delivered by other moving companies Burlingame hosts. However, you have to book the service far in advance, like 2 or 3 weeks before the move. So if you are in a hurry and need to move out tomorrow, then probably you will have to search for some other urgent moving service.

Working hours: the services are available almost all round the clock (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), weekends included, which is very convenient.

Pricing:

Rates are average, from $110 per the smallest team of movers plus additional payment charged for more movers on the team.

What customers say: customers are satisfied with the services and pricing, no hidden fees, and the movers are professional and helpful.

Summary:

A great moving company that provides all necessary services at a reasonable price (but needs to be booked far in advance). Customers endorse it as one of the top rated movers in Burlingame.

5. One Big Man And One Big Truck

Yelp awards 5 stars to this company consistently. The company positions itself as operating in the market since 1983, a true long-liver in the rating of the best moving companies Burlingame. It definitely attests to the quality of services and sustainability of the company. The owner presents the company as excellent for small moves within the Bay Area, for dwelling up to 1500’sq.

Services:

The company explicitly states that they do not provide long-distance move services currently. Small and mid-range moves are what the company is best for (fee is calculated per 15-minute time increments, not for one-hour step). This fact can significantly save your time if you look for movers to carry you overseas or into another state. So you can just switch to some other company. In other respects, One Big Man delivers the whole spectrum of services, including local moving, packing and unpacking, sales of packing supplies, and even a follow-up call after the move is completed.

The big plus of the company is that they can orchestrate an urgent move, in case you get a cancellation call from a previously booked provider on the eve of the move and desperately need someone to help you out.

Working hours are from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and the company is closed on Sundays.

Pricing:

Prices are calculated based on the 15-minute intervals, the cost of a full working hour amounting to $120. So if your move fits into a half an hour, you can pay only half of that price, which is a very attractive payment scheme.

What customers say:

Customers who used their service describe them as very responsible and obligatory contractors who can lend a hand when other companies fail or cancel the arrangement at the last minute, literally one of the best moving companies Bay Area knows.

Summary:

You can rely on this company to provide good assistance in moving and rescue you in case of an emergency move. Mind that they do not offer long-distance moving, at least for now.

We tried to pick moving companies in Burlingame that have consistent top ratings and at the same time have their unique offers and features. You can pick the company that meets your needs and expect to get the highest level of services. Hundreds of happy customers are the best proof.

Have a good and safe move!