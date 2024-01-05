5 Best Mold Manufacturing Companies in Spain

|No.
|Manufacturing Company
|Year Founded
|1
|Moldes ITM
|1992
|2
|TDL Mould
|1995
|3
|ARBURG
|1923
|4
|Ultrasion Sl
|2005
|5
|Hasco Ibérica Normalizados S.L.
|1924
Introduction
In recent years, Spain has advanced significantly in the mould manufacturing sector because of the adoption of modern precision engineering and innovative manufacturing techniques. This industry supports various sectors like automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods by providing high-quality moulds necessary for mass production. Some of the top mould manufacturing companies include Moldes ITM and TDL Mould. These companies are renowned for their advanced technology, quality craftsmanship, and significant contributions to the industrial manufacturing sector. Their expertise not only drives domestic manufacturing but also establishes Spain as a major player in the global mould manufacturing market. If you are looking for the best company to partner with, this article highlights the top 5 companies leading in mould manufacturing in the region.
1. Moldes ITM
Moldes ITM is one of the leading companies in the plastic injection moulding industry located in Pallejà, Barcelona, Spain. They specialise in high-quality plastic injection moulding and are known for their expertise in design optimization, which improves all industrialization processes. The company provides personalised consultation and offers specialised technical knowledge from the initial offer process. They have expertise in handling pre-feasibility, starting from a 3D model, the mould itself, or even from the client’s own idea. Moldes ITM provides complete management of turnkey projects, even in challenging situations such as urgent deadlines or holiday periods. They have exceptional flexibility and are known for their reliability, advanced technology, and extensive expertise. With these strengths, they not only deliver high precision injection moulds but also provide services for mould redesign. In addition to plastic injection moulding, Moldes ITM also offers comprehensive solutions including new generation technical moulds and end-to-end manufacturing services tailored to the clients’ specific needs.
Address: 08780 Pallejà, Barcelona, Spain
Year Founded: 1992
Advantages: Specialises in high-quality mould manufacturing services including mould repair and redesign, offering personalised consultations and specialised technical know-how.
2. TDL Mould
TDL Mould is a global player in the plastic mold manufacturer industry that has been operating since 1995. With its state-of-the-art technology and a skilled team of engineers, the company has now expanded its operations to Spain. This strategic move aims to provide local businesses with cutting-edge plastic injection moulding solutions, strengthening the industrial capabilities of the region. The expansion has positioned TDL Mould as a key player in the Spanish market. TDL Mould specialises in designing and manufacturing custom moulds, and performing plastic injection moulding. They serve various industries such as automotive, medical, electronics, and consumer goods. TDL Mould’s product design services collaborate closely with clients right from the beginning, ensuring improvements in technical drawings to achieve the best results. The company’s experienced team uses advanced technology and innovative strategies to create high-quality mould designs that are optimised for efficient production. TDL Mould has made a significant impact in the automotive industry as a trusted partner in improving manufacturing processes. They have successfully tackled challenges related to part quality and production expenses, resulting in increased efficiency and the production of high-quality moulds. The company’s equipment, such as CMM inspection, high-speed CNC machines, double-head EDM machines, and plastic injection moulding rooms, demonstrates their dedication to precision and quality.
Website: https://tdlmould.com/
Year Founded: 1995
Advantages: Offers a comprehensive range of mould manufacturing solutions including mould design and process optimization using its advanced technological expertise and cutting-edge equipment.
3. ARBURG
ARBURG is a Spanish mould manufacturing company that specialises in manufacturing advanced machines for processing plastics. They are a leader in the Spanish injection moulding industry, offering a wide range of products and services. These include injection moulding machines, additive manufacturing, robotic systems, and digitalization solutions, all designed to cater to the specific requirements of plastic parts production. The company offers a wide range of injection moulding machines, including hydraulic, hybrid, electric, cube, and vertical machines. They also provide ready-to-go machines and accessories. ARBURG is known for their innovative additive manufacturing options, such as the freeformer and products from innovatiQ. In the world of automation, ARBURG has distinguished itself by specialising in personalised turnkey projects. They integrate injection moulding machines with robotics and other equipment to create custom automated production cells that perfectly match the needs of their clients. ARBURG operates in more than 100 countries and has a team of 3800 employees. This global presence and large workforce enable them to provide excellent and inventive solutions in plastic injection moulding and other areas.
Address: 28500 Arganda del Rey, Madrid, Spain
Year Founded: 1923
Advantages: Offers a wide range of mould manufacturing machines such as hydraulic, hybrid, electric, vertical machines and other accessories.
4. Ultrasion Sl
Ultrasion S.L. is a Spanish mould manufacturing company specialising in ultrasound-based technologies that improve mould manufacturing processes and boost production efficiency. Ultrasion’s flagship product, the Sonorus, is a revolutionary advancement in ultrasonic micro-injection moulding. This technology provides several benefits, such as saving materials and energy by eliminating purge operations and facilitating efficient heat transfer. Compared to other injection moulding technologies, the Sonorus system quickly heats pellets from within, reducing the time needed and minimising plastic degradation. Its customizable process is user-friendly, offering an intuitive interface and automated part extraction for uninterrupted operation. Ultrasion uses ultrasound stimulation to reduce the viscosity of polymers. This technique improves the flowability of the material, which is especially valuable in micromolding applications where precision is crucial. Ultrasion’s system is specifically designed to meet the rigorous standards of the micromolding industry. Ultrasion S.L. has developed a range of technologies to enhance various industrial processes. These include Ultrasonic Molding (USM™), which improves injection moulding machines using an acoustic unit instead of screws and heating bands; Ultrasonic Nano Additivation (UNA™), which improves the dispersion of nanoparticles in the pelletizing process; Ultrasion S.L. offers Ultrasonic Micro Pultrusion (UMP™) for reinforced composites in high-performance micro applications; Ultrasonic Light Alloys (ULA™) and Ultrasonic Tube Forming (UTF™).
Address: 08290 Cerdanyola del Vallès, Barcelona, Spain
Year Founded: 2005
Advantages: Has introduced new ultrasound-based technologies to improve the mould manufacturing process. These include Sonorus, Ultrasonic Molding (USM™), Ultrasonic Nano Additivation (UNA™), Ultrasonic Micro Pultrusion (UMP™), and Ultrasonic Tube Forming (UTF™).
5. Hasco Ibérica Normalizados S.L.
Hasco Ibérica Normalizados S.L. is a mould manufacturing company based in Rubí, Barcelona. It is a subsidiary of HASCO Hasenclever GmbH + Co KG and offers a wide range of innovative products and services that cater to the needs of the plastic injection moulding sector. Hasco Ibérica Normalizados specialises in supplying top-notch modular standard components and accessories. These components and accessories are vital in the creation and production of intricate injection moulds. In addition, their extensive product portfolio encompasses a wide variety of top-quality mould bases, hot runner systems, and precise components. Hasco Ibérica Normalizados upholds HASCO’s brand values, which focus on customer-oriented solutions, reliability, and efficiency. The company is dedicated to expanding its product range and improving services to stay ahead in the industry. This commitment allows them to meet the changing needs of their clients in the injection mould manufacturing sector.
Address: 08191 Rubí, Barcelona, Spain
Year Founded: 1924
Advantages: Supplies high-quality modular standard components and accessories for manufacturing moulds
Conclusion
Spain’s mould manufacturing industry has been home to top companies like Moldes ITM, ARBURG, and TDL Mould. These companies are known for their dedication to quality, technological advancements, and customer-oriented solutions. When looking for a reliable mould manufacturer in Spain, prioritise companies with a strong track record in precision and innovation. Consider their expertise in your specific industry, their ability to offer customised solutions, and their investment in cutting-edge technology.
Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.